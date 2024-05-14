$36.9 Million Legacy White House Replica Estate in San Mateo County, California Heads to Auction via Concierge Auctions

401 El Cerrito Ave, Hillsborough, CA 94010 401 El Cerrito Ave, Hillsborough, CA 94010 401 El Cerrito Ave, Hillsborough, CA 94010 401 El Cerrito Ave, Hillsborough, CA 94010 401 El Cerrito Ave, Hillsborough, CA 94010

‘Bay Area's Western White House’, envisioned by tycoon George Hearst and designed by Julia Morgan, opens for bidding 13 June in cooperation with Compass.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the ‘Bay Area's Western White House’, a stately residence in San Mateo County, California, designed to replicate the iconic facade of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. Nestled on a private, nearly three-acre slice of woodland, the distinctive property will be offered in cooperation with Alex Buljan and Pierre Buljan of Compass on Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace. Listed for $36.9 million, bidding is estimated to start between $10 million and $17 million. The auction is set to open on 13 June and culminate on 25 June.

Constructed in 1930, the over 24,000-square-foot residence was envisioned by tycoon George Hearst and designed by architect Julia Morgan, renowned for her prolific portfolio, which included over 700 buildings in California, most notably the Hearst Castle. Morgan was famously the recipient of the American Institute of Architects' highest award, the AIA Gold Medal. The estate, designed to be a replica of the White House, greets visitors with a grand horseshoe driveway and an iconic facade.

Located at 401 El Cerrito Avenue in Hillsborough, with its Neoclassical Georgian architecture, the home greets you with majestic columns and an impeccably laid driveway, the facade exuding grandeur.

Meticulously rejuvenated with the finest fixtures, the home encompasses 11 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms, spread across four levels, with high ceilings throughout. Timeless accents such as intricate crown molding, resplendent wood floors, and dazzling chandeliers seamlessly marry with contemporary elements and sleek lines, epitomizing sophistication.

Inside, an abundance of windows and soaring ceilings invite the warmth of California's sun, bathing each room in natural light, highlighting the formal entry parlor and dining room, while the gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry is a chef’s dream. A spacious living room and a luxurious primary bedroom suite with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms offer unparalleled comfort. Fireplaces grace the living spaces and the primary bedroom, adding warmth and charm. The property features a stunning wood-paneled “Oval Office” and outside, the lush grounds feature a picturesque rose garden and mature trees, along with a gazebo/pavilion and a large swimming pool, creating an oasis of tranquility and elegance.

"Our platform is especially skilled in identifying market value and facilitating efficient transactions for the most one-of-a-kind properties, driven by our global marketing reach and distinctly qualified rolodex of buyers,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “The ‘Bay Area's Western White House’ demonstrates the caliber of properties which we offer, as we bring a replica of one of the most prestigious and iconic homes in the world to the auction market for the first time."

The exquisite estate also offers additional spaces to indulge in luxurious living. The lower-level staff quarters include a fitness room, wine cellar, living room, and laundry center, ensuring convenience and comfort. A recreation room provides space for leisure activities, while a pool pavilion and home theater add to the home's entertainment and hospitality offerings.

"401 El Cerrito Avenue is a veritable icon, meticulously crafted as an homage to the White House by the esteemed architect Julia Morgan. Each of its lavish levels has been rejuvenated with the finest fixtures and state-of-the-art appliances. There's nothing quite like being greeted by the majestic columns and a facade exuding such grandeur—a sight that is normally only available to the leader of the free world. This offering is as extraordinary as it gets," said Alex and Pierre Buljan of Compass.

Hillsborough, California features sprawling estates, high-ranking schools, a private golf course, and a warm, involved community. The annual Memorial Day Parade and Carnival and Concours d’Elegance car show are always highly attended. Located just north of Silicon Valley, home to many of the greatest technology firms and innovators in the world, the area is known for distinguished and affluent living. The beautiful enclave is known for lush greenery and privacy, close enough to big city life and all of the arts, culture, and entertainment that San Francisco has to offer, while still maintaining an idyllic and peaceful ambiance. To escape the hustle and bustle of both, residents have access to the most stunning portion of the Pacific Coast Highway, including the renowned natural beauty of Big Sur, Half Moon Bay, and other famed scenic outposts.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

