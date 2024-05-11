Once-In-A-Lifetime 3D-Printed Gated Development in Coachella Valley to Hit the Auction Block via Concierge Auctions

Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California

Developed by Palm Coast Modular and built by Mighty Buildings, bidding opens 23 May in cooperation EQTY | Forbes Global Properties for investment opportunity

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the desert landscape in the Coachella Valley, just 15 minutes from Palm Springs, and 30 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, lies a true oasis and icon of sustainable development: the five-acre gated community known as ‘Scenic Crest Villas’, comprising 20 four-bedroom, three full-bathroom properties, each 3D-printed and sustainably sourced. Developed by Palm Coast Modular and manufactured by Mighty Buildings, which specializes in 3D-printed, customizable home building kits, these zero-net energy homes are the first of their kind in the world. The portfolio of all 20 new construction properties will be sold to the highest bidder this month, with bidding opening on 23 May and culminating on 6 June. The development will be sold via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace in partnership with Mike Shapiro of EQTY | Forbes Global Properties. Listed for $15 million, bidding in the reserve auction is estimated to start between $4 million to $7 million.

"For the world’s most unique properties, Concierge Auctions is the best in the business. As the first-of-its-kind 3D-printed community ever, I felt this exceptional property is best served by getting exposure through their platform’s renowned global auction process," said seller Mitch Anderson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Palm Coast Modular.

Located in Desert Hot Springs, this sun-soaked investment opportunity is as cutting-edge as it is sustainable in both construction and lifestyle. With 10 of the 20 planned homes having been built and the remaining to be constructed, these innovative, low-emission residences utilize 3D-printed wall systems with light-gauge steel roof trusses. Made out of 60% recycled glass compound that hardens with UV light exposure, the wall panels are more robust and lighter than concrete. This new 3D-printed wall system keeps the interiors well insulated from heat and cold, while providing exceptional soundproofing. The contemporary aesthetic carries through from construction to finishes, and the homes offer the utmost eco-friendly home technology for luxurious sustainable living. Each of the 20 properties hosts a modern single-family home and detached ADU, connected by a custom pergola breezeway, providing four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each backyard oasis includes a swimming pool and hot tub.

"In line with our globally renowned reputation for selling the most exceptional luxury properties, we're thrilled to find the next owner for this remarkable and sustainable community investment opportunity located in the Coachella Valley, a destination in its own right," said Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. "This groundbreaking development is leading the way in its field, setting the standard for future 3D-printed development communities around the world."

"’The Scenic Crest Villas’ represent a pioneering standard in homebuilding, setting a precedent for future community developments," said Shapiro. "These homes not only utilize net-zero construction methods but also feature materials that maximize utility, ensuring the utmost comfort and elevated lifestyle for their future occupants in the desert landscape."

Nestled between the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains in California’s Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs is a premier destination. This small community is part of the greater Palm Springs area and is known for mineral hot springs, dark skies perfect for stargazing, and sun-soaked luxury living. Each of the nine area towns has a distinctive personality, from shopping and recreation at Palm Desert, to architecture and celebrity hot-spots in Palm Springs, to Coachella’s Mexican culinary heritage, and Desert Hot Springs’ wellness and relaxation. Experience world-class art, dining, shopping, championship golf and tennis with five-star spas, all within minutes of ‘Scenic Crest Villas’. Travel a while longer to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, and be immersed in The Coachella Music Festival, an annual music and arts extravaganza attracting over 250,000 attendees every year. Natural diversions abound, from hiking to biking, to visiting the mighty San Andreas Fault. Enjoy the vast open skies, day or night, under a blanket of stars, or soak up the endless sun at a poolside retreat.

