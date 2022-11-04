Media Advisory: Operation Green Light

Submit Release
FOR PLANNING PURPOSES 
Friday, October 28th, 2022
Contact: Tammy Martin, NCDMVA, 984-292-3255
                 Dwight Collins, NCDMVA,
 

WHAT: The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) is taking part in a statewide initiative during Military and Veterans’ Appreciation Week (November 6-11, 2022) urging residents to turn their exterior lights green in honor of our servicemen and women. NCDMVA and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners are asking residents to participate in “Operation Greenlight”, an effort to honor and show support for veterans inclusive of all military branches. This initiative will also raise awareness about the challenges faced by many of these men and women who selflessly served our state and nation. The collaborative bodies encourage homeowners, businesses, and governments to light up their homes and public spaces with green light bulbs in support of North Carolina’s veterans during November 7th – November 13th. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11th.

Social Media: #NCgreen4Vets    @ncdmva    @nc.dmva

 

WHO: Collaborative bodies include:  

  • North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
  • Wake County
  • North Carolina Association of County Commissioners
    (Representing all 100 NC Counties)

WHEN: Friday, November 4, 2022 (*DMVA will light our headquarters in Raleigh)

Private homes and Public spaces: Saturday, Nov 5th – Sunday, Nov 13th, 2022

WHERE:  The entire state of North Carolina 

MEDIA: For any questions contact NCDMVA Press, press@milvets.nc.gov, 984-292-3255

