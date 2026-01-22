Media advisory: North Carolina military community childcare roundtable 2026

Fayetteville, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in collaboration with Blue Star Families and Fayetteville Technical Community College, will host the North Carolina Military Community Childcare Roundtable 2026. This event is a part of the “Do Your Part” initiative – a joint effort between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association – which Governor Josh Stein endorsed in August of last year.

As a Do Your Part state, North Carolina is committed to identifying, prioritizing, and implementing effective policies and programs to enhance the well-being of military communities.

WHEN: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Fayetteville Technical Community College

Tony Rand Student Center, Multi- Purpose Room

2220 Hull Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303

(Free parking available in Lot 10, located outside the Tony Rand Student Center)

Who: Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette

North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Kirk DeViere

Cumberland County Commissioner

Jennifer Akin

Blue Star Families Vice President of Strategic Alliances and the White Oak Collaborative

Samantha Sliney

Department of War Southeast Regional Liaison

Alison Keisler

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Policy and Programs Manager

Representatives from Fayetteville Technical Community College

Representatives from the childcare providers

Representatives from the child/youth/family programs on military installations

###