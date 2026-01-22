Media advisory: North Carolina military community childcare roundtable 2026
Fayetteville, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in collaboration with Blue Star Families and Fayetteville Technical Community College, will host the North Carolina Military Community Childcare Roundtable 2026. This event is a part of the “Do Your Part” initiative – a joint effort between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association – which Governor Josh Stein endorsed in August of last year.
As a Do Your Part state, North Carolina is committed to identifying, prioritizing, and implementing effective policies and programs to enhance the well-being of military communities.
WHEN: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Fayetteville Technical Community College
Tony Rand Student Center, Multi- Purpose Room
2220 Hull Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303
(Free parking available in Lot 10, located outside the Tony Rand Student Center)
Who: Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette
North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Kirk DeViere
Cumberland County Commissioner
Jennifer Akin
Blue Star Families Vice President of Strategic Alliances and the White Oak Collaborative
Samantha Sliney
Department of War Southeast Regional Liaison
Alison Keisler
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Policy and Programs Manager
Representatives from Fayetteville Technical Community College
Representatives from the childcare providers
Representatives from the child/youth/family programs on military installations
