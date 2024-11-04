Submit Release
2024 Operation Greenlight Press Release

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Contact: Dwight Collins  
Phone: 984-292-3256  Email:
dwight.collins@milvets.nc.gov 

 

Turn Your Lights Green for Veterans
 

Raleigh, N.C. – For the third year in a row, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) is taking part in a national initiative Operation Green Light during the week leading up to Veterans Day (November 4th -11th, 2024) and urging everyone to turn their exterior lights green in honor of our servicemen and women.

NC DMVA is urging homeowners, businesses, and governments to participate in Operation Greenlight to honor and show support for veterans inclusive of all military branches. This initiative will also raise awareness about the challenges faced by many of these men and women who have selflessly served our state and nation.

“We are grateful for the contributions from our veterans and their families, Operation Green Light offers an opportunity for us to let veterans know that they are seen, and we deeply appreciate the sacrifices they make,” said NC DMVA Secretary Grier Martin.

NC DMVA’s headquarters located in the historic Seaboard Building, the North Carolina State Capitol, the North Carolina Executive Mansion, and NCSECU headquarters in downtown Raleigh will all shine a green light in support of our veterans.

NC DMVA also invites everyone to share their participation on social media using the tag
 (FB/IG: @nc.dmva; X: @NCDMVA ) and hashtag #OperationGreenlight 
 

WHO:    North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

WHEN: Private homes and public spaces: Monday, Nov. 4th – 11th, 2024

WHERE:  The entire state of North Carolina

Link to photos of Operation Greenlight 2023 - https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB3a41

 

