DMVA Secretary Martin Announces Recommendation and Next Steps for State Veteran Home Fayetteville

RALEIGH, N.C. – Today, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Grier Martin announced the department’s recommendation for next steps in providing continuous care for North Carolina’s veterans through the State Veteran Home Fayetteville (SVHF). After reviewing a wide range of options and conducting conversations with stakeholders including legislators to identify the best way forward, Secretary Martin recommends renovating the current state veterans home.

“North Carolina is committed to making sure its veterans have the support they need and access to high-quality facilities to live lives of purpose after they have sacrificed for our country,” said NC DMVA Secretary Grier Martin. “This recommendation to renovate the Fayetteville State Veterans Home is the best option for both North Carolina’s veterans and taxpayers and will make sure our veterans continue receiving the care they deserve.”

This recommendation was made after evaluating other options to completely rebuild a new home and relocate the home to another location. Estimates show the renovation plan would cost significantly less than other options and would be the quickest way to ensure continued care for North Carolina’s veterans.

Secretary Martin and DMVA conducted extensive analyses to reach this conclusion, including conversations with stakeholders and external partners like legislators, veterans and their families, community partners and the State Construction Office.

