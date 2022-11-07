Submit Release
DatabaseUSA Beefs Up Beer and Wine Industry Data for Growing Marketplace

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft beer breweries and small wineries are fast-changing industries in the US right now. From newly opening tap rooms and tasting rooms, to increased regional distribution channels, many B2B marketers are looking for the entrepreneurs and decision-makers leading this trend.

In response to increasing demand, DatabaseUSA.com recently released broad-scale additions to the business listings and key contacts in this area, including their email addresses, cell phone numbers and LinkedIn handles.

“Staying on top of emerging and fast-growing industries is something DatabaseUSA.com has always prioritized,” said Fred Vakili, CEO. “Our research agents are able to find these businesses and the people who run them with accuracy and speed. The result is a database that multi-channel marketers can’t get enough of.”

On top of contact information, marketers receive key business insights like number of employees, annual revenue and number of locations for each prospects, Vakili said. Those insights allow for highly-targeted and personalized campaigns.
Vakili said that any business looking for this kind of data can receive a free sample of 500 records to try out. Please contact Gina Primmer at (402) 939-3909 for more information.

About DatabaseUSA
DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and
email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience,
DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.

Gina Primmer
DatabaseUSA
+1 4029393909
