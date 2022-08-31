DatabaseUSA Offers Industry-Leading Cannabis Databases
At DatabaseUSA.com, we have a team dedicated to compiling and verifying a comprehensive directory for them that often gets new businesses into the database within 30 days of their establishment.”OMAHA, NE, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the nation’s fastest growing industries is cannabis, as states across the country move to allow sales in various ways. In fact, it is estimated that in 2021 cannabis sales grew by 40% to approximately $25 billion.
— Fred Vakili
DatabaseUSA.com, the nation’s leading compiler of business information, is developing solutions for reaching decision makers in this critical industry. According to CEO Fred Vakili, the opening of thousands of brick-and-mortar retail stores, wholesalers and agriculture businesses have presented new opportunities and challenges for savvy B2B marketers.
Vakili said that compiling accurate information quickly allows companies to identify locations and executive decision makers in one place.
“When a new industry really takes off, it is virtually impossible for marketers to track down the contacts they need to develop relationships on their own,” Vakili said. “At DatabaseUSA.com, we have a team dedicated to compiling and verifying a comprehensive directory for them that often gets new businesses into the database within 30 days of their establishment.”
Vakili said any business that wants to try out the information available about the cannabis industry can receive 500 records free with great insights like:
- Address, Phone, URL and Email information
- Names and titles of owners, managers and other decision makers
- Year established
- Square footage and number of employees
- Estimated revenue
- Number of locations of franchise businesses
- And much more.
“This is the kind of information you can build an informed multi-channel marketing plan around,” Vakili said.
# # #
About DatabaseUSA
DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and
email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience,
DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.
Gina Primmer
DatabaseUSA.com
+1 4029393909
email us here