Reach More Than 70 Million Business Executives at the Office or At Home with DatabaseUSA’s Exec@Home Database

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Omaha, NE). In the current business environment, decision makers are working from home just as much or more than they are working from the office. DatabaseUSA.com, a leading source of business and consumer marketing data, is helping marketers expand their reach to these important targets with the Exec@Home database. The Exec@Home database layers the professional and personal information of more than 70 million business executives, allowing marketers to choose multiple channels and locations to deliver messages.

“Every business leader is a person with a home life and interests outside of the office,” said DatabaseUSA.com CEO Fred Vakili. “The Exec@Home database allows marketers to tailor highly relevant, highly meaningful messages to the people they most want to reach.”

In fact, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies alike are discovering the power of reaching their best customers and prospects at home, Vakili said.

“When you try to reach someone at their office, there are many barriers to them receiving the message,” he said. “You’ve got gate keepers on the phone, dozens of competing emails in the inbox and someone else sorting the mail at the front door. But when you send something thoughtful and interesting to their home, all of those barriers are minimized.”

Vakili said any business that wants to try out the information provided in the Exec@Home database can receive 500 records free with great insights like:


- Company information and job title for the individual
- Interests and hobbies (e.g., golfer, traveler, concert-goer)
- Presence of children in the house
- Estimated income
- Ethnicity
- Age
- And much more


If you would like to know more about the Exec@Home file, how it is compiled and its many applications, please contact Tim Pinkerton at (402) 939-3832 or tim.pinkerton@databaseusallc.com.


About DatabaseUSA
DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and
email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience,
DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.

Gina Primmer
DatabaseUSA.com
+1 402-939-3909
gina.primmer@databaseusallc.com

