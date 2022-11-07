Khalda Petroleum Co. Selects Antea Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Software with RBI and IDMS for Oil & Gas Assets

Globally Trusted by Process Industries for over 33 Years

Antea's Risk Based Inspection and Inspection Data Management Software with 3D Digital Twin Selected for the Project

PADOVA, ITALY, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khalda Petroleum Co. (KPC), a major Oil & Gas operator with an average of 162,000 barrels of oil produced daily and 752 cubic feet of natural gas, has selected Antea Platform to ensure the mechanical integrity of Oil & Gas assets in Egypt. Antea Platform is the complete asset integrity software offered by Antea, a global leader for process industries worldwide for over 33 years, which includes modules for risk-based inspection (RBI) and inspection data management system (IDMS) as well as 3D Digital Twin technology.

Antea was selected due to the extensive features of its software solutions, the competitive price, their technical expertise in this sector, and their long-proven experience in the provision of software systems to Oil & Gas operators. The company’s unparalleled data management services, which provide external resource support to help operators optimize their asset integrity database, also ensure complete support for KPC from implementation through to operations.

The project is based in Egypt, which is in keeping with the continued expansion of Antea worldwide. As a result of this contract, operators in the region can expect optimization of inspection, maintenance and communications processes. This will enable operators to focus time and resources on the most critical assets, enhancing the safety of the plant and its surroundings.

To learn more about Antea’s AIM, IDMS, and RBI software or vast array of data management services, visit www.antea.tech.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.