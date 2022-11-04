Submit Release
Record Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $119 million; Mississippi Match 5 increased to $230,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Driven by nationwide excitement, the Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, making it the largest national lottery prize amount in history.

The cash value of a single ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball is an estimated $782.4 million.

The last record held for the largest Powerball jackpot was hit for the Jan. 13, 2016, drawing in the amount of $1.586 billion.

Coverage of all possible combinations was estimated at 46.6 percent in the Wednesday, Nov. 2, drawing. Nationwide, 183 million Powerball tickets (individual Powerball plays) were sold for the Wednesday drawing.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

The Friday, Nov. 4, drawing of the Mega Millions® jackpot is now up to an estimated $119 million(estimated $59.1 million cash). The Mississippi Lottery also increased the jackpot Friday for the Saturday, Nov. 5, drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to an estimated $230,000.

Remember, there are nine different ways to win playing both Powerball and Mega Millions. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Power Play or Megaplier options can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

