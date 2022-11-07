AEssenseGrows Highlights World’s First 4-Layer Flower Aeroponics at MJBizCon, Las Vegas, Booth #527

SUMO Cannabis 4-Layer Aeroponics with AEssenseGrows AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarm Clone Canopy & Roots 4-Layer Aeroponic Grow Room, Level 1 – SUMO Cannabis, Quebec

SUMO Cannabis Expands AEssenseGrows Precision Aeroponics in a Custom Designed 4-Layer Grow Operation Delivering 360 Grams/ft2 per Harvest in Quebec

The plants love aeroponics with speedy growth as the easy part”, said Jonathan. “As it turned out, throttling the results down to stay under the 30% THC ceiling was the harder part.” — Jonathan Bosse, Co-Founder, SUMO Cannabis

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trois-Rivieres, Quebec & Santa Clara, California, November 9, 2022 – SUMO Cannabis and AEssenseGrows announce the production of the world’s first 4-Layer aeroponic cannabis operation at the SUMO Cannabis facility in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

Visitors to MJBizCon Las Vegas, November 16-18, are encouraged to discuss their advanced concepts with the AEssenseGrows team in the Lower South Hall, Booth #527. All of the 1, 2, and 4-Layer AEtrium Systems will be in operation on the show floor.

SUMO Cannabis co-founders, Eric Morel, Jonathan Bosse, and Francis Descoteaux, planned for advanced production exceeding Health Canada requirements with precision craft quality from the start. The team considered the best ways to increase their density and maintain quality with every choice they made. Thirty-Four-foot-high ceilings in their 30,000 square foot facility left them with plenty of room for innovation, expert engineering, and the courage to push the envelope at the same time.

Settling on a 4-Layer racking system, they started production in two Flower rooms in 2022. “The plants love aeroponics with speedy growth as the easy part”, said Jonathan. “As it turned out, throttling the results down to stay under the 30% THC ceiling was the harder part.” Bosse continued. “Now, we are reaping the rewards of our research as we manipulate terpenes to stand out in the market.” Jonathan concluded.

SUMO also uses the AEssenseGrows high density 4-Layer SmartFarm Nursery for their Clone & Veg operations enabling them to go with an efficient high density aeroponic approach from start-to-finish. Cultivation competition is intense across Canada and SUMO Cannabis plans to win with aeroponics, saving labor, water and nutrients in the process.

Phil Gibson, VP, Marketing, AEssenseGrows, reflected, “SUMO Cannabis set their expectations extremely high with this production facility. They will enjoy a competitive advantage with yields at 360 grams/ft2 per harvest.” Gibson finished, “At their scale, the SUMO team will deliver beautiful flowers and be profitable in the process.”

AEssenseGrows’ precision aeroponics uses zero-soil and delivers 24x7 controlled automation to monitor and execute grow recipes for key variables like nutrients, irrigation, pH, temperature, and lighting to maintain optimal conditions. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management system is available on any mobile or desktop device.

About SUMO Cannabis

SUMO Cannabis, established in 2019, in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, offers an exceptional product, cultivated with care by our team. The choice of aeroponic cultivation is avant-guarde in the field of cannabis and everything is done during the different stages of production to offer recreational and medicinal cannabis of superior quality. For more information, visit: https://www.SUMOcannabis.com.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Santa Clara, CA, USA. AEssenseGrows provides advanced technology indoor farming, bringing precision, automation, and performance to sustainable commercial farms. The AEtrium System uses aeroponics, advanced software, communications, and modular vertical farming methods to produce high density yields at low cost. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com.