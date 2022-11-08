SONGISTRY SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BOPPER

Songistry Inc. Bopper

Songistry Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the business and assets of Boppermusic.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songistry Inc., an AI-based music technology company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the business and assets of the Apollo Music Store Inc. (aka “Bopper”). Based in Montreal, Canada, Bopper owns and operates an automated platform that allows content producers to license the rights to use music in their audio-visual productions.

“The acquisition of Bopper fits seamlessly into our strategy to disrupt how music is discovered and licensed for advertising, film, television, gaming and user-generated content such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram,” says Justin Gray founder/CEO of Songistry.

“Bopper brings with it an established customer base and over 8,000 ready-to-license music tracks on its platform. In addition, Bopper has complementary IP assets, including proprietary technology that allows every song to be priced individually using AI technology. It is our intention to leverage this technology applying it to our hyprAUDIO and MDIIO platforms, as well continuing to amplify the Bopper brand."

“Our team is very excited to join the Songistry group,” added Phil Messier, Bopper’s Founder. “By leveraging the resources and technology that Songistry brings, we will be able to significantly broaden the amount of licensable music available to our clients. This merger also completely aligns with our mission, which from day one was to make it faster and easier for content producers to find and legally license their music.”

The Bopper team will stay on board to continue serving its growing customer base throughout the world and to continue onboarding new customers to its services as the team expands.

Pending the realization of closing conditions, Songistry anticipates that the acquisition will be completed prior to the end of 2022.

ABOUT SONGISTRY

Songistry is an AI-powered data-driven music technology company aimed at providing the best in class virtual and online tools for the entire music industry through its suite of services. Songistry products include: MDIIO (pronounced MID-ee_oh), MDIIO/U, MDXO, and the recently released licensing engine hyprAUDIO. hyprAUDIO is the first of its kind AI-powered search engine exclusively designed to connect buyers and sellers of music for the express intent of facilitating music discovery, licensing and monetization of music for tv/film, advertising and gaming. Songistry is currently supporting music creators and libraries globally with over 100k ready-to-license copyrights.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Maule VP, Strategy & Operations

rmaule@mdiio.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

RB Milestone Group LLC

songistry@rbmilestone.com

www.mdiio.com

www.hypraudio.com

www.songistry.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “could”, “will”, and similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that we or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including our future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company’s control.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Luff. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.