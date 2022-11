Update* FATAL St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2006054

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1727 hours

STREET: VT RT 105 / Woods Hill Rd

TOWN: Sheldon

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mary Sylvester

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to front of vehicle

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robbin Greene

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant damage to rear of vehicle

INJURIES: Minor

UPDATE​: On November 04, 2022 the passenger, Joyce Weld, passed away due to the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.





Update: