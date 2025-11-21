Williston Barracks // Criminal Threatening & Grossly Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009185
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/21/25; 06:56 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 189 W, South Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Nestor Diaz Jr
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM: Kenneth Labor
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Tiffany Wilbur
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified of verbal argument between two parties that had occurred in Williston. This then escalated to a road rage incident occurring on Interstate 89 and continuing to Interstate 189. South Burlington Police Department was able to locate both parties. Ultimately, Diaz was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 29, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 29, 2026; 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.