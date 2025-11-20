Shaftsbury Barracks/Failure to comply with VT Sex Offender Registry

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11-20-2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to comply with VT Sex Offender Registry/Violation of Probation

ACCUSED: Corey Martin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 10, 2025, the Vermont State Police were notified by Bennington County Probation and Parole that Corey Martin was non-compliant with his requirements under the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. Martin had failed to provide the Registry with an accurate and up-to-date address, a violation of his statutory obligations.

Due to this non-compliance, Martin was found to be in violation of his conditions of probation. On November 20, 2025, officers with Bennington County Probation and Parole executed an emergency arrest of Martin for the probation violation.

Martin was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Following processing, he was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.

Martin is scheduled to be arraigned in the Bennington County Criminal Court on November 21, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-21-2025 1230

COURT: BENNINGTON

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.