Shaftsbury Barracks/Failure to comply with VT Sex Offender Registry
CASE#: 25B3004750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11-20-2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: Failure to comply with VT Sex Offender Registry/Violation of Probation
ACCUSED: Corey Martin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 10, 2025, the Vermont State Police were notified by Bennington County Probation and Parole that Corey Martin was non-compliant with his requirements under the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. Martin had failed to provide the Registry with an accurate and up-to-date address, a violation of his statutory obligations.
Due to this non-compliance, Martin was found to be in violation of his conditions of probation. On November 20, 2025, officers with Bennington County Probation and Parole executed an emergency arrest of Martin for the probation violation.
Martin was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Following processing, he was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.
Martin is scheduled to be arraigned in the Bennington County Criminal Court on November 21, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-21-2025 1230
COURT: BENNINGTON
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
