Westminster Barracks - Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1009208
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M Pepperman
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2025 @ 0952
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Whitingham
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Aaron Senecal
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received information of an individual with a warrant at a residence in Whitingham, Windham Co. It was confirmed that Aaron Senecal (48) had an active in-state arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment. Troopers arrived at the residence and investigation revealed that Senecal was inside. Senecal was subsequently arrested and transported to the Windham Co Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
