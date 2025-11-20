Westminster Barracks - Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B1009208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper M Pepperman

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2025 @ 0952

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Aaron Senecal

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received information of an individual with a warrant at a residence in Whitingham, Windham Co. It was confirmed that Aaron Senecal (48) had an active in-state arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment. Troopers arrived at the residence and investigation revealed that Senecal was inside. Senecal was subsequently arrested and transported to the Windham Co Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

