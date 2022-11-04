Kinectify Appoints Seth Young to Board of Directors
Interactive Gaming Industry Veteran Joins Kinectify to Modernize AML Compliance in GamingLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announced that it has appointed Seth Young as the latest member of its Board of Directors. Young brings nearly 20 years of experience in interactive gaming and technology to Kinectify, complementing the deep experience of the existing board members and executive team.
“Kinectify has demonstrated its ability to bring revolutionary products to market and is experiencing strong growth,” said Young. “The Kinectify product suite is a must-have for any organization in the gaming sector that takes compliance seriously, and I’m thrilled to join the team on this exciting journey.”
Young currently serves as Managing Partner at The Strategy Organization (TSO) and Chief Strategy Officer at Fifth Street Gaming Digital. Young joined Fifth Street Gaming from PointsBet where he served as the company's Chief Innovation Officer and remains an Advisor, playing a key role in the company’s rapid growth. Prior to joining PointsBet, Young served as Executive Director of Online Gaming at Foxwoods Resort Casino, where he was responsible for the strategic development and oversight of Foxwoods' existing and emerging interactive gaming efforts. Prior to Foxwoods, Young served as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of Flower City Gaming, President at SY Ventures, and Director of Strategy at TexasHoldem.com.
“We’re excited that Seth has joined Kinectify as a board member,” said Joseph Martin, Founder and CEO. “Seth recognized Kinectify’s significance and market opportunity early on and was a driving force behind our recent fundraise and sales efforts. His breadth of expertise in gaming and strategic leadership experience strengthens Kinectify as we continue to expand our footprint in gaming compliance.”
Young has a proven track record of continuously being at the forefront of new and relevant online gaming technologies and trends and was recognized for both the Innovation Group's Emerging Leaders of Gaming Award and Global Gaming Magazine's 40 under 40 in 2018.
Concurrently, Ben Floyd is stepping down as President of Kinectify Advisors to pursue additional opportunities in the industry whilst continuing to support the Kinectify team in its exceptional growth.
“We thank Ben for his dedication to Kinectify from the beginning and look forward to him as an advisor as we accelerate into the next phase of our journey,” added Martin.
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Our modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of the organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
