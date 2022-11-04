Maine DOE Update – November 4, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Staff Certification Report is due Tuesday, November 15th in NEO. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

A Hermon elementary teacher was surprised today as one of America’s top teachers. In front of a vibrant schoolwide assembly of cheering students, appreciative colleagues, local dignitaries and media, Sarah Collins, a fourth grade science teacher at Patricia A. Duran School, received the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. Collins is the first teacher to receive the Award in the Hermon Public School District since the initiative began in Maine in 1990. The cash prize is unrestricted. | More

Bilingual education, including language immersion programs, offer exciting and impactful interdisciplinary learning opportunities for students. Research shows that developing proficiency in two or more languages has cognitive, educational, economic, and sociocultural benefits. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is pleased to offer Open Office Hours focusing on technical assistance for public pre-k. These office hours will feature Marcy Whitcomb, Public Pre-K Consultant and Sue Gallant, Public Pre-K Expansion Consultant. | More

The Telling Room, a literary arts education organization in Maine has opened submissions for a Statewide writing contest. Youth youth ages 6 – 18 can submit writing samples in all forms of creative and personal writing – the theme is open. | More

November is recognized nationally as “National American Indian Heritage Month,” or otherwise known as Native American Heritage Month which celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of the peoples who were the original inhabitants, explorers, and settlers of the United States. | More

A Congressional Act (52 Stat. 351; 5 U.S. Code, Sec. 87a) approved May 13, 1938, made Nov. 11 of each year a legal holiday—”a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” Congress amended this act on June 1, 1954, replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and it has since been known as Veterans Day. | More

Maine DOE Team member Cheryl Lang is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Cheryl in the question and answer below.. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here