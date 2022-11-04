Submit Release
Việt Nam-China int’l trade fair opens in Lạng Sơn

VIETNAM, November 4 - LẠNG SƠN — The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province jointly kicked off the Việt Nam – China International Trade Fair earlier this week.

The fair, held alternatively between Lạng Sơn Province of Việt Nam and Pingxiang city of China, will last until November 9.

This year, the fair attracted over 100 businesses from 40 provinces and cities of Việt Nam and China with over 260 stalls, showcasing Lạng Sơn’s key products, including One Commune, One Product and outstanding rural and industrial products. The Chinese companies introduced their agro-forestry-fishery products, processed food, apparel, leather and footwear and household appliances.

It is a meaningful activity to celebrate the 191st founding anniversary of the northern border province of Lạng Sơn (November 4, 1831 - November 4, 2022), aiming to promote trade promotion activities in the region and strengthen the partnership between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đặng Hoàng An said that the event would create an opportunity for Việt Nam to bring its OCOP products to the Chinese market. — VNS

Việt Nam-China int'l trade fair opens in Lạng Sơn

