Works start on three industrial clusters in Thái Nguyên

VIETNAM, November 4 -

THÁI NGUYÊN — Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) on Wednesday began construction of three industrial clusters in the northern province of Thái Nguyên.

Covering nearly 75ha in Phổ Yên City's Đông Cao and Tân Phú communes, the Tân Phú 1 and Tân Phú 2 industrial parks have a combined investment capital of VNĐ486 billion (US$21 million) while the Lương Sơn industrial cluster which spans 35ha in Sông Công City will cost more than VNĐ300 billion.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân praised the achievements of Thái Nguyên Province in industry, trade and services.

He also asked the locality to continue to review, revise or draw up new policies on facilitating investment in industrial cluster development and strengthening investment promotion.

The deputy minister of Industry and Trade also requested the investor to strictly comply with the provisions of the law on planning, land, construction and environmental protection while ensuring the implementation of the projects as scheduled. — VNS