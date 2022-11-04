Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,349 in the last 365 days.

Works start on three industrial clusters in Thái Nguyên

VIETNAM, November 4 -  

THÁI NGUYÊN — Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) on Wednesday began construction of three industrial clusters in the northern province of Thái Nguyên. 

Covering nearly 75ha in Phổ Yên City's Đông Cao and Tân Phú communes, the Tân Phú 1 and Tân Phú 2 industrial parks have a combined investment capital of VNĐ486 billion (US$21 million) while the Lương Sơn industrial cluster which spans 35ha in Sông Công City will cost more than VNĐ300 billion. 

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân praised the achievements of Thái Nguyên Province in industry, trade and services.

He also asked the locality to continue to review, revise or draw up new policies on facilitating investment in industrial cluster development and strengthening investment promotion. 

The deputy minister of Industry and Trade also requested the investor to strictly comply with the provisions of the law on planning, land, construction and environmental protection while ensuring the implementation of the projects as scheduled.  — VNS

You just read:

Works start on three industrial clusters in Thái Nguyên

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.