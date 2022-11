STATE OF VERMONT

For the week of Wednesday, October 26, 2022 through Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individual(s) on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

On 11/2/22 at 11:14 am, Sgt. Kamerling stopped Laurie A. Fortin (56) of Grand Isle on RT 7 in Georgia. She was cited into Franklin Court on 12/12/22 @ 0830 for Criminal DLS.

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

