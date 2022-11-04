JFS at Home Seeks Part-Time Paid Companions for Seniors
Boca Raton-Based, Non-Profit Home Care Agency Puts Out Call for Companions to Spend Time Socializing with Seniors in Palm Beach County
We know from speaking with families on a daily basis and from feedback from professionals in the community that the need for companionship is still there and continues to grow,”BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton based JFS at Home, a non-profit licensed home health agency that is affiliated with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), is seeking part-time, paid companions for seniors in Palm Beach County. The Companion Program, which launched 10 years ago, pairs companions, who receive hourly compensation, with local seniors in need of help with transportation and assistance with errands and/or medical appointments, as well as a someone to keep them company at home. Companions, who are typically younger seniors with free time post-retirement, also help with nutritious meal preparation; advocacy in the healthcare setting; and respite for primary caregivers.
— Marissa Gordon, CEO of JFS at Home
Since the pandemic, the program has experienced a shortage of companions, despite the need being stronger than ever. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), loneliness and social isolation in older adults creates serious public health risks for a significant number of people in the United States, putting them at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions. Before the pandemic, one in four people older than 65 experienced social isolation, according to the CDC. The exact number of lonely seniors is difficult to pinpoint, but one study surveyed adults over 60 and found 43% of respondents said that they felt lonely.
“We know from speaking with families on a daily basis and from feedback from professionals in the community that the need for companionship is still there and continues to grow,” said Marissa Gordon, CEO of JFS at Home. “It is vitally important to support these seniors who suffered isolation during the pandemic. Having a companion enables them to connect, socialize and engage in more of life’s activities.”
Gordon continued: “The JFS at Home Companion Program matches seniors with individuals who enjoy offering their assistance. This buddy system is a beautiful and meaningful partnership that allows helpers to become valuable companions who seniors rely on and bond with.”
If you are interested in becoming a companion, or need a companion for a senior family member, please visit www.jfshome.org or contact Marissa Gordon at 561-852-HOME (4663) or MarissaG@jfshome.org.
About JFS at Home
JFS at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides the full spectrum of private duty home care for seniors so they can remain living at home where they feel most comfortable with the greatest level of wellness, dignity and independence throughout life. Such services are often a welcomed alternative to moving into a nursing system or assisted living facility.
JFS at Home’s mission is to “promote healthy aging by enabling clients to maintain their quality of life while they continue to live at home, safely and with dignity.” The agency accomplishes this by providing trusted, compassionate, pre-screened Companions, Home Health Aides (HHAs) and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s) to clients throughout Palm Beach County. These professionals are available around-the-clock to offer quality care and assistance to promote wellness and independence. JFS at Home is one of only two licensed non-profit home health agencies serving Palm Beach County. South Florida continues to see a caregiver shortage, and with many older people living in the area unable to afford care, agencies like JFS at Home are in high demand.
Unlike for-profit home care agencies, all proceeds from JFS at Home are donated back to Rales JFS, which uses the funds to support a myriad of services to those seniors who need financial assistance, including homecare subsidies. As the agency grows, the amount of funds provided for this effort increase concurrently; so in essence, when a family uses JFS at Home for homecare, they are also paying it forward and helping other seniors in need. For additional information visit www.jfshome.org.
