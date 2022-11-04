COVID-19 Daily Update 11-4-2022

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 4, 2022, there are currently 1,046 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,534 attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (69), Boone (15), Braxton (9), Brooke (8), Cabell (32), Calhoun (1), Clay (4), Doddridge (1), Fayette (24), Gilmer (5), Grant (9), Greenbrier (13), Hampshire (14), Hancock (21), Hardy (9), Harrison (56), Jackson (12), Jefferson (39), Kanawha (90), Lewis (8), Lincoln (6), Logan (25), Marion (44), Marshall (11), Mason (25), McDowell (9), Mercer (28), Mineral (21), Mingo (28), Monongalia (35), Monroe (10), Morgan (6), Nicholas (14), Ohio (16), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (0), Preston (10), Putnam (22), Raleigh (79), Randolph (32), Ritchie (5), Roane (5), Summers (9), Taylor (15), Tucker (1), Tyler (4), Upshur (20), Wayne (8), Webster (2), Wetzel (16), Wirt (2), Wood (65), Wyoming (15). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

