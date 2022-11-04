Commins & Co Reveal Ireland's Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles of 2022
Aine Commins of Award Winning Irish Jeweller Commins & Co reveals their most requested engagement ring styles from the past year.
Over 70% of people are choosing lab grown diamonds for reasons of sustainability and lower prices.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past year there has been a marked increase in the popularity of several styles of engagement rings.
While the classic Round Solitaire engagement ring has always been a favourite, some variations of diamond cut have grown in popularity along with the use of gemstones, the switch to lab grown diamonds and the emergence of Moissanite.
Oval Solitaire Engagement Rings
Seeking unique sophistication that is still classic and very easy to wear? Oval cuts present many positive attributes, making choosing the oval cut the ultimate selection for those who want something a little extra special. Typically set in a four-claw setting, the diamond can be seen perfectly from all angles allowing light to penetrate it fully resulting in more sparkle and fire.
Emerald Cut Diamond Rings
Square and rectangular cut diamonds are very much in fashion with the rectangular emerald cut the most popular. Emerald cuts present a shape with long parallel step cuts. Clipped or recessed corners give it an elongated octagon-rectangular shape that is dramatic and sleek. Emerald cuts are also available as square emerald cuts with the same cut-off corners and step cuts.
Blue Sapphire Engagement Rings
Sapphire rings can be artfully designed in endless ways, showcasing a romantic commitment or worn as a statement ring. Sapphire rings are readily available as engagement rings often glittering with diamond side stones and perfect for stacking rings. Sapphire is the birthstone for September, but others born in other months choose sapphire instead of their birthstone.
Lab Grown Diamonds
Over 70% of people are choosing lab grown diamonds for reasons of sustainability and lower prices. Lab diamonds are not a compromise on quality though, with their certification being done by the same bodies as natural diamonds and they are also held to the same standards of the "four Cs".
Moissonite as a lower cost alternative
Moissonite stones are surging in popularity as they are similar to diamonds but at a lower cost than lab diamonds. Perfect for those who want to get more stone for their money, these are commonly purchased in sizes equivalent to 1.5-3 carat diamonds making them a statement ring at a fraction of the price.
Outlook for 2023 trends
Looking into 2023, it is expected that lab diamonds and moissonite will continue to flourish along with sapphire gemstones. Round, Oval and Emerald cuts will also be in vogue throughout next year with those looking for something different likely to combine these with various styles of diamond wedding bands or unusual eternity rings.
