S Bar Las Vegas Officially Launches ‘Late Affair’ After Hours Featuring House of Leaves Performance Troupe November 5th
Late Affair sets the stage for an unparalleled all-night experience… The end result creates an engaging vibe and visual escape through artistic performance, intricate costumes and engaging music.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sbe, the leading global lifestyle hospitality group founded by Sam Nazarian, and In The Moment Hospitality (ITM) by founders Jason “Jroc” Craig and Michael Fuller, officially unveil the House of Leaves ‘Late Affair’ at S Bar Las Vegas, kicking off Saturday, November 5th. The recently announced partnership between sbe and In the Moment Hospitality kicks off with a special headlining performance by world renowned house DJ Anabel Englund, with featured, internationally sought after DJs to be announced each Saturday thereafter. Engaging evening performances will focus on creating a unique and immersive guest experience like no other.
— House of Leaves Co-Creator Mark Eteson
Working in partnership to complement new engaging nightlife programming, S Bar Las Vegas and ITM’s new collaborative series ‘Late Affair’ will provide an immersive performance troupe of talented artists, paired with sultry beats and deep house from highly sought after international DJs. The slated new programming will provide an engaging experience for S Bar Las Vegas patrons with show-stopping performances that inject energy directly into the nightlife experience. The ‘Late Affair’' will begin at 2AM and will continue through the night until dawn, (approximately 6AM).
S Bar Las Vegas’ new ‘Late Affair’ programming will feature a sensory blend of surrealism and nature, mixed with a touch of seduction. Led by Creative Directors Jonnis Tannis & Simone Skold, House of Leaves is constructed in a specific way allowing them to portray their core values throughout the acts and elements. The performers and characters create an opportunity to include the guests in their show, engaging and bringing the audience together.
The laissez-faire atmosphere of ‘Late Affair' programming will entice everyone to explore their surroundings and indulge without restraint. “The goal is for our guests to feel special--even sexy--as each night unfolds spontaneously,'' comments House of Leaves Co-Creator Mark Eteson. “Late Affair sets the stage for an unparalleled all-night experience… Especially being that it's after hours, the concept of House of Leaves ‘Late Affair’ at S Bar Las Vegas is designed to spark curiosity and bring patrons into the experience through our incredible performers. The end result creates an engaging vibe and visual escape through artistic performance, intricate costumes and engaging music.”
House of Leaves Co-Creator Andrea Frey remarks, “We are excited to put our new brand on the strip at S Bar Las Vegas through this partnership and officially introduce “Late Affair” with House of Leaves to the world.” Further adds Andrea Frey, “ ‘Late Affair’ bridges the gap to after-hours entertainment. There are not many late-night / early morning options in Las Vegas, so by launching our programming as an After Hours concept we gain access to sought after artists and performers to feature for one-of-a-kind guest appearances.”
Led by Creative Directors Jonnis Tannis & Simone Skold, House of Leaves is constructed to portray their core values throughout the acts and elements. Their characters create an opportunity to include the guests in their show, engaging them together, an important element for House of Leaves. Performance artists walk the room, drop from the ceiling or appear in a corner with fire. The element of surprise and enticement creates an unparalleled sexy and mysterious aesthetic, instilling the perfect late night mood.
Rounding out the experience, S Bar Las Vegas guests will enjoy a continued commitment to elevated mixology, featuring world class libations sure to impress, coupled with a decadent dinner menu of shareable bites and indulgent desserts.
Nolan Lambertsen, sbe’s Vice President of Operations, Las Vegas states, “We look forward to bringing new energy to S Bar Las Vegas by aligning with the In The Moment team for House of Leaves to bring sought after and elevated experiences to our Las Vegas guests in an after hours setting. We are excited to launch Late Affair, introducing an expanded creativity to nightlife programming.”
Jason “JRoc” Craig, ITM Founding Partner added, “The introduction of new programming for S Bar headlined by House of Leaves will offer an exciting and enticing experience for patrons, growing the footprint of S Bar on the nightlife scene at the resort. There is currently a gap in after hours nightlife in a city known for all night excitement, so we wanted to introduce something unique and immersive with House of Leaves and Late Affair, and programming incredible house DJs & live musicians from around the globe. We cannot wait for what is in-store.”
Located in the heart of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, S Bar Las Vegas is open five nights a week, as well as for private events. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday, 5pm - 12am, and Friday 5pm - 2am and Saturday, 5pm - Late Night (6am). The “Late Affair” experience officially begins November 5 and will run until approximately 6am. Follow @SbarLasVegas for updates and special programming news.
For more information, please visit https://www.sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/las-vegas
The S Bar Story
Each S Bar reflects the character and edginess of each location and the creatives who inhabit them with sophisticated interiors, world-class cocktails, rare spirits, and deliciously elevated bar menu. A Hollywood classic originally conceived by Phillippe Starck, S Bar was imagined as an intimate neighborhood bar, striking the perfect balance between culture and sophistication and raw elegance, evoking the spirit of an artist’ gallery. S Bar embodies casual elegance, sensuality, and a sense of belonging.
About House of Leaves:
House Of Leaves is the convergence of nightlife and theater, where elevated experiences flourish. Guests are transported to provocative and spectacular worlds where vibrant music, transcendental decor and unique performances come together. Under the new creative direction of Jonnis & Simone (JACS) with creators Mark Eteson & Andrea Frey (BWE), both heads--and hips--will turn inside a myriad of sexy, edgy and unexpected moments. https://houseofleavesbwe.com
About In The Moment:
ITM’s role is to build, oversee and enhance innovative projects and be the catalyst for highly effective work environments. ITM thrives on creating and implementing new ideas and innovations that make a relevant and long-lasting impact on the business as well as the market. The net result is a unique product resonating with people that in turn makes the world a happier place. The core focus of ITM is to deliver “best in class” lifestyle and hospitality projects to markets that yearn for cutting-edge experiences. ITM was founded by experienced brand producers, founders Jason “Jroc” Craig and Michael Fuller, highly respected names in the Vegas and global hospitality landscape. www.liveitm.com || @InTheMomentLV
About Disruptive Restaurant Group (sbe)
Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) by sbe, led by visionary Sam Nazarian, incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Casa Dani by Michelin Chef Dani Garcia, Kumi Japanese Restaurant + Bar, and Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails. Concepts within the nightlife portfolio include S Bar, Hyde, Doheny Room, Nightingale and LiFE Rooftop.
About Mandalay Bay
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
