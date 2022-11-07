Whiting Systems attends American Trucking Association Management Conference and Exhibit

Submit Release
ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems joined industry leaders October 22-25 in sunny San Diego, California for American Trucking Associations' 2022 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE).

The American Trucking Associations, founded in 1933, is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a strong partnerships with state associations, affiliated conferences and individual members, Whiting Systems and ATA are committed to developing and advocating innovative, research-based policies that promote highway safety, security, environmental sustainability and profitability.

This year, Whiting Systems has been focused on helping the future of a clean industry by providing autonomous wash systems. "We are always exploring ways to expand opportunities for the trucking community to keep a clean, safe truck on the road". This years MCE 2022, Whiting Systems sat in on policy committee meetings, along with education sessions focusing on issues such as Food Modernization Act for properly cleaning and disinfection food hauling trailers. " We want to be at the forefront of autonomous internal trailer wash out programs" said Jason Rhoads Director of Marketing. Whiting Systems internal trailer washout, SmartWashout, won Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 products this year at the ATA Technology Maintenance Council meeting

"We appreciate the opportunity to be part of several state trucking associations, and to be present at the national trucking association meetings." Said Russ Whiting.

