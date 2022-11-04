invenioLSI Hosts Webinar on Content Financials: Tighter Control on Production Spend, Budgets, Accounting and Finances

Content Financials Webinar

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WALTHAM, MA, November 04, 2022 – invenioLSI, the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector organizations, today announced it will host a webinar on Content Financials: your solution to tighter control on production spend, budgets, accounting and finances, from greenlight to amortization. The webinar will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11am PST/ 2pm EST.

WHAT: As the media landscape changes and content production scales, the various stakeholders across finance, budgeting, marketing, and production accounting have been overwhelmed by manual processes that undermine speed to market and cost. Content Financials is your solution to making informed financial decisions faster and producing quality content to engage audiences everywhere.

This webinar covers:

• How to manage the financial nuances of content production within the changing industry

• Cost control & process integration

• How Content Financials fits into the Digital Core S/4HANA

• How to take advantage of Content Financials in your pre-existing SAP suite

There will also be a demonstration of the Content Financials dashboard to learn how it can be utilized from greenlight to budget approval to amortization.

WHY: To learn how invenioLSI and SAP can streamline your production finance processes with Content Financials, a solution integrated into the SAP ecosystem you might already own.

WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11am – 12pm PT/2pm – 3pm ET

WHERE: Interested attendees can register here.

WHO: Presented by: invenioLSI’s James Maysonet, VP of Media and Entertainment; Shyam Jajodia, VP of PreSales & Solution Architecture; Caroline Silva, VP of Global Marketing, and SAP’s Richard Whittington, GM, Media & Entertainment.

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is recognized as the world’s #1 independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for Public Sector and Services organizations. Our domain specialisms include Government, Local Authorities, Policing, Healthcare, Education, Public Transport, and Tax, with a niche position within the Media & Entertainment sector. We use our own IP, Cloud, Digital, and Analytics skills and capabilities to accelerate SAP-based projects to help businesses transform the quality of services and save long-term costs. invenioLSI brings unmatched industry experience coupled with unique expertise in advanced technologies to help you realize the full value of your digital investment.