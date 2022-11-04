Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the GI drugs market reached a value of nearly $46,679.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%since 2015. The gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $46,679.8 million in 2020 to $62,191.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.9%. The gastrointestinal drugs market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $79,871.1 million in 2030. The gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to be positively impacted by the new emerging drug delivery methods.

Key Trends In The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Gastrointestinal drugs manufacturing companies are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the gastrointestinal drugs market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. They are helpful to predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. Companies in the gastrointestinal drugs market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, studying pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs and to study diseases and treatment pathways.

Overview Of The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease, perianal infections, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type – Antacids, Antiulcerants, Antiemetics and Antinauseants, Antidiarrheals, Others

• By Distribution Channel– Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Root of Administration– Oral, Parenteral

• By Drug Classification – Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase – Prescription Drugs, Over The Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global GI drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sanofi, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, The Procter & Gamble Company, PV Pharma Healthcare, Roche India, Arlak Biotech

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides gastrointestinal drugs market overview. The market report analyzes gastrointestinal drugs market size, GI drugs market growth drivers, gastrointestinal drugs market segmentation, GI drugs market major players, GI drugs market growth across geographies, gastrointestinal drugs market trends and GI drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The GI drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

