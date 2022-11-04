Submit Release
Sofema Aviation Services Joins with Flight Safety Foundation

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) has been accepted as a Member of the Flight Safety Foundation

Comment by Steve Bentley FRAeS – CEO of Sofema Aviation Services:

“Sofema has been providing Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Training since 2008. Currently, the company is able to offer in excess of 550 Classroom and webinar courses, as well as 250 Online training delivered as Individual Courses, Packages & Diplomas. During 2022 we expect to award over 24,000 certificates of course completion to delegates.

Sofema Aviation Services is passionate about aviation safety and continues to promote regulatory awareness at the highest professional level. SAS has established a reputation for a professional approach related to the theoretical understanding of the aviation standard and recommended practices together with a practical approach to the interpretation and development of organisation processes & procedures.

The Sofema team looks forward to the opportunity to support the Flight Safety Foundation and to develop a supporting role to promote the objectives of the Flight Safety Foundation.”

About the Flight Safety Foundation

The Flight Safety Foundation is an Independent Non-Profit Organisation.

Flight Safety Foundation was formed in 1947 to pursue the continuous improvement of global aviation safety. The Foundation meets this objective through research, auditing, education, advocacy, and communications. As an independent, impartial, and nonprofit international membership organization, it is in a unique position to identify global safety issues, set priorities, and serve as a catalyst to address the issues. The Foundation’s effectiveness in bridging proprietary, cultural and political differences in the common cause of safety has earned worldwide respect. The common good of safer air travel continues to inspire individuals and organizations to rise above competitive interests towards shared objectives.

Today, membership includes more than 1,000 organisations and individuals in 150 countries. The Foundation is based in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., and has a regional office in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit www.flightsafety.org

About Sofema Aviation Services

Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com has been delivering high-level regulatory training since 2008.

Over the years it has helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training.

Since the company’s inception in 2008, Sofema has issued over 70,000 certificates of course completion to its delegates.

Initially starting with EASA Regulations today Sofema Aviation Services delivers Regulatory Training to cover the following jurisdictions:
- European Aviation Safety Agency – EASA
- Federal Aviation Administration – FAA
- United Arab Emirates – UAE – GCAA
- Saudi Arabia – GACA
- Bahrain – CAA
- Overseas Territories Aviation Regulations – OTAR

SAS provides over 550 Classroom & Webinar courses together with more than 250 courses available online through the sister site www.sofemaonline.com

In Addition to the Provision of Regulatory Training, SAS provides consultancy to organisations wishing to obtain regulatory approval with support to produce any of the following:
- Production Organisation Exposition (POE)
- Design Organisation Handbook (DOH)
- Maintenance Training Organisation Exposition (MTOE)
- Maintenance Organisation Exposition (MOE)

For additional guidance please visit the following areas:
- Access to Support Documents – Click here
- Access to Administrative Support Documents – View here

Email team@sassofia.com for any questions or comments.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
team@sassofia.com
