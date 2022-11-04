Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" New Riddle Solving Game Starts November 5

Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally Akatsuki Hide-and-Seek Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally in English

Challenge the popular "Akatsuki" characters to a game of hide-and-seek!

AWAJI ISLAND, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, will launch an English version of two of its popular events “Akatsuki Festival” and “Akatsuki Hide-and-Seek” in the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction.

■Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally

The “Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally”, a limited-time event where guests collect stamps while solving riddles scattered throughout the attraction, will launch an English version from Saturday, November 5.

In the Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally, guests will explore the attraction and solve a series of riddles to win a reward. Once guests have collected all stamps from the riddle-solving, they will receive one of six original B3-sized posters of their choice.

Coinciding with the event, new original merchandise featuring the Shinobi-Zato Akatsuki characters has also been introduced to stock at the shop inside the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction.

Attraction Details

Dates: From Saturday, November 5, 2022

Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last entrance at 20:00)

Tickets: 1,000 yen

*Must be accompanied by a ticket to the attraction.

■NARUTO Shippuden x Shinobi-Zato Hunting Game

Akatsuki Hide-and-Seek: Find the Akatsuki Lurking in the Ninja Village!

NARUTO Shippuden x Shinobi-Zato Hunting Game Akatsuki Hide-and-Seek: Find the Akatsuki Lurking in the Ninja Village", a real-life riddle-solving game where guests can enjoy "serious hide-and-seek" with popular NARUTO characters, is now available in English.

This attraction is a game of "hide-and-seek" in which visitors explore the panels of the popular "Akatsuki" characters hidden in the area, collect information on the panels, and solve riddles. The experience time is approximately 90 minutes, and is suitable for all levels including first-timers, allowing guests to fully-immerse themselves in solving the riddles.

In addition, the hidden "Akatsuki" panels have been specially created for this event, making it a must for "Akatsuki" fans! Guests can enjoy searching for their favorite character throughout the attraction. As a bonus, ticket purchasers will receive one of a limited number of can badges featuring three different original illustrations from the event. This is the perfect opportunity for guests to visit NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato and take on the riddling solving game!

Attraction Details

Dates: Ongoing

Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last entrance at 20:00)

Tickets: 1,500 yen

*Must be accompanied by a ticket to the attraction.

■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

For more information:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0

Nijigen no Mori: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato