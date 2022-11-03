FREE Shipping: 60 Years of The Beatles in Germany

03 Nov 2022

This week marks the 60th anniversary of The Beatles returning to Hamburg for a two-week residency at the Star Club. Having played as the opening act for the launch of the new venue in April earlier that year, the major difference this time was that they were accompanied by their new drummer, a certain Ringo Starr...

The Fab Four would return to play the Star Club from 18th - 31st December 1962. The following year the band would explode onto the music scene in the UK with their debut LP, Please Please Me in March, followed by their hit single 'She Loves You' in August. The band cited their early years playing in Hamburg's nightclubs as being crucial in honing their phenomenal performance abilities and creativity.

'We would never have developed as much if we'd stayed at home. We had to try anything that came into our heads in Hamburg. There was nobody to copy from. We played what we liked best and the Germans liked it as long as it was loud.' - John Lennon









