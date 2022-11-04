Hookup Culture is Front and Center in “Indigo Sky” – A New Song and Music Video by KRISTOPHER
Indigo Sky takes an honest look at the lonely desires of no-strings intimacy
It’s important to be emotionally honest with yourself.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO SKY is a new song and video by independent artist and singer-songwriter Kristopher Houck that delves into the emotional loneliness of hookup culture with an honest look at casual intimacy. Indigo Sky is Kristopher’s first release of new music since the pandemic, a sultry acoustic song with subdued vocals layered over a samba-pop vibe, emoting the conflicted desires of no-strings intimacy while casting neither dispersion nor glamor on the technology-driven cultural shift that’s very familiar to Gen-Z and Millennials. The accompanying official music video, also written and performed by Kristopher, dramatizes the song in a don’t ask don’t tell date night under the darkened veil of an indigo sky.
— Kristopher Houck
“Indigo Sky is about coping mechanisms,” explains Houck. “There’s nothing wrong or right about turning to fabricated intimacy. It’s a different world until the Sun comes up, but it’s important to be emotionally honest with yourself.”
Although particularly relatable to Gen-Z, Millennial & LGBTQ audiences, Indigo Sky also has a sense of timeless nostalgia, addressing the loneliness of a common but empty proxy for love and validation.
KRISTOPHER’s unfiltered honesty and romanticism underpins his efforts to write relatable songs that help others to feel and to heal through the cathartic power of music. Like many other musicians and artists, the coronavirus epidemic provided a social remoteness and seclusion that allowed him to delve deeply into his songwriting with introspection and new perspective. Indigo Sky emerges as the first of a series of new musical works, continuing KRISTOPHER’s exploration into emotional honesty and vulnerability as a featured single of his debut album ‘Liar’ to be released in 2023.
Indigo Sky is streaming on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music and the music video is hosted on KRISTOPHER’s Official Artist Channels on VEVO and YouTube (@KRISTOPHER.official). KRISTOPHER’s Indigo Sky new song and video are published and released by Artemis Music Records, an independent label empowering emerging and established artists, musicians, and songwriters.
INDIGO SKY Streaming Links: https://kristopher.fanlink.to/indigosky
INDIGO SKY Official Music Video: https://youtu.be/rQ_fykgD1J8
More from KRISTOPHER: https://fanlink.to/kristopher
Visit KRISTOPHER’s Home Page at: https://kristopherhouck.com
For more information contact: media@artemis-music.com
Media Relations
Artemis Music LLC
media@artemis-music.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Indigo Sky by KRISTOPHER (Official Video)