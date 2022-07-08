Ringo Star Peace and Love Mission to the International Space Station
The Artemis Space Network is a globally accessible commercial space platform supporting digital space missions to the International Space Station
Ringo Starr’s musical messages of Peace and Love were beamed to the International Space Station by the Artemis Space Network to celebrate his 82nd Birthday
Open up your heart, let’s come together. Use a little love and we will make it work out better.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ringo Starr’s musical messages of Peace and Love were beamed to the International Space Station (ISS) and across the universe through the Artemis Space Network on July 7, 2022 in celebration of his 82nd Birthday. Ringo’s ISS “Peace and Love Space Mission” included Ringo’s ‘Starr Song’, created by ‘sonifying’ the celestial stars over Liverpool the day Ringo was born, and “Let’s Change the World”, the title cut from his album released in September 2021.
Ringo was joined by family and friends for a special celebration at his Peace and Love statue in Los Angeles to celebrate his annual ‘Peace and Love Birthday’ event. At noon Pacific time, Ringo gave the “launch” command to the Artemis Space Network Mission Control Center in Houston, transmitting his musical messages to the International Space Station in Earth orbit and toward the distant stars.
Ringo’s ‘Starr Song’ and “Let’s Change the World” are now traveling across the universe – carrying his messages of Peace and Love from planet Earth.
“Star Songs” transform the celestial stars into musical compositions. Artemis Music collaborated with System Sounds for the creation of Ringo’s “Starr Song” by adapting cosmic data sonification algorithms to recreate music that was streaming from the stars over Liverpool when he was born on July 7, 1940.
Ringo’s Starr Song and “Let’s Change the World” videos flown aboard the ISS can be experienced on a special Paradox1 metaverse platform developed in partnership with Artemis Music, Sthorm, Viral(Cure), and GoodNoise: https://ringostarrsong.paradox.one/
Artemis Music co-founders Bob Richards and Kristopher Houck hosted Ringo’s Peace and Love Mission livestream connection with the Nanoracks Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas. “We are happy to help celebrate Ringo’s birthday today with a very special space mission for everyone,” said Richards. “People from all over the world can look up and see the International Space Station pass overhead carrying Ringo’s universal messages of peace and love.”
Ringo’s music and messages were uploaded to the International Space Station at noon pacific time while flying over the southern tip of South America, Chile, Argentina and the Falkland Islands. The ISS orbit on July 7th took the mission over Africa, the Middle East, Russia, China and many other countries before transiting over Los Angeles 2:27am on July 8th, completing Ringo's peace and love orbital mission. Ringo's musical messages beamed out to the distant stars will continue to travel across the universe for millennia.
ABOUT ARTEMIS SPACE NETWORK
Artemis Space Network, developed by Artemis Music Entertainment Inc., is a space-based globally accessible commercial platform facilitating a digital space economy by connecting creators, collectors and communities to accessible, participatory and meaningful space experiences. Artemis Space Network transmitted the first NFT artwork and music to space and to the International Space Station on July 28th, 2021.
Artemis Music Entertainment Inc. has origins working with NASA to develop astronomically inspired music and entertainment supporting its Artemis Moon-Mars program. The company was founded by commercial space entrepreneur Bob Richards and musician Kristopher Houck to enable a digital space economy for the arts, advancing the connectivity of space, art, music and entertainment with space experiences that are accessible, participatory and meaningful to everyone.
For more information: ArtemisSpaceNetwork.io | media@artemis-music.com
COLLABORATING PARTNERS
Sthorm.io - is a mission-driven LatAm-based organization leveraging blockchain technologies for the advancement and dissemination of social and environmentally applied sciences.
Viral(Cure) - is a borderless scientific network developing new ways to boost scientific funding, research and dissemination through blockchain technologies, with a goal of freeing science through democratized funding.
GoodNoise - is an NFT based label, sound station and live studio based in Palm Springs, CA created by former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum.
Paradox1 - is a blockchain-based immersive hyper-ecosystem at the center of Web3’s regenerative finance – the first and only metaverse platform for impact-driven performance.
