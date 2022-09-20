Tribute Cover of “Into You” Released by KRISTOPHER
Independent Artist KRISTOPHER Releases Reimagined Cover of Ariana Grande’s “Into You”
I wanted to honor Ariana’s influence on me with this tribute cover.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artist “KRISTOPHER” has released a reimagined version of Ariana Grande’s pop hit "Into You" with a new vocal and instrumental arrangement. Adapted as a tribute to the gold and platinum-charting song originally released in 2016, KRISTOPHER’s inspired cover of “Into You” has hit streaming services worldwide with growing acclaim.
— Kristopher Houck
Originally released as a single from Ariana Grande’s third studio album “Dangerous Woman”, “Into You” is co-written by Grande along with Savan Kotecha, Alexander Kronlund, and its producers Max Martin and Ilya.
Adapted and performed by Florida-based singer-songwriter Kristopher Houck (“KRISTOPHER”), the new “Into You” release takes the original dance-pop song into a more mellow realm with a slower pace and softer acoustic atmosphere. In his reimagined version, an official release of the song under license, KRISTOPHER delivers lead vocals and inspired harmonies underpinned with a touch of strings that are blended with his own viola playing.
“I wanted to honor Ariana’s influence on me with this cover,” Houck explains. “Ariana Grande and her discography have been a primary inspiration to me and this tribute cover won’t be the last.”
As music artists strive to adapt to a new post-COVID world, Kristopher Houck has been reaching out to an international audience with songs written to help people feel and to heal. With a degree in psychology and over a decade of musical theater and orchestral experience as a performer and multi-instrumentalist, Kristopher devotes his songwriting to helping and inspiring others through the cathartic power of music that has been critical to his own journey.
“Into You” by KRISTOPHER is streaming on all major platforms worldwide with an accompanying lyric video available on YouTube. KRISTOPHER’s music is published and released by Artemis Music, a Florida-based independent label on a mission to support and empower emerging and established artists, musicians and songwriters.
“Into You” Streaming Links: https://kristopher.fanlink.to/intoyou
More from KRISTOPHER: https://fanlink.to/kristopher
Visit KRISTOPHER’s Home Page at: https://kristopherhouck.com
Media Relations
Artemis Music LLC
media@artemis-music.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
"Into You" by KRISTOPHER (Ariana Grande Cover) - Lyric Video