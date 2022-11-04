Vertexcom Partners with Vector to Develop E-Mobility Market
Compact and easy: With the VH5110A “CCS Listener”, Vector simplifies the analysis of CCS charging communication for charging station manufacturers and operators as well as for car manufacturers.
Vertexcom Technologies Inc. builds a partnership with Vector. The first jointly developed product is VH5110A – also called "CCS Listener".
We assisted Vector in developing VH5110A, which fully complies with the HomePlug GreenPHY specification, and also can seamlessly listen to CCS communication. ”HSINCHU, TAIWAN, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., a smart charging and smart grid communication chip design company, builds a partnership with Vector, a leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the automotive industry. The first jointly developed product is VH5110A – also called "CCS Listener", which can analyze the communication between a charging station (EVSE) and an electric vehicle (EV) based on CCS protocols.
Dr. Raphael Pfeil, the smart charging hardware expert of Vector says VH5110A "listens" to the data communicated on the Control Pilot Line (CP) via Power line Communication (PLC). Through the joint efforts of Vertexcom and Vector, VH5110A not only can measure voltage, frequency, and duty cycle of PWM communication according to IEC 61851 but also listen to PLC communication and convert to Ethernet packets for display and analysis in CANoe.
Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom Technologies states “We are delighted to be partnering with Vector. Vertexcom HomePlug® GreenPHY chip complies with CCS electric vehicle charging system communication protocol, ISO 15118-3. Based on such R&D experience and resources, we assisted Vector in developing VH5110A, which fully complies with the HomePlug GreenPHY specification, and also can seamlessly listen to CCS communication between electric vehicles and charging stations. We are now co-developing the next new product for the Vector test system.”
The application areas of VH5110A include prototype vehicles, endurance fleets, and after-sales providers. This applies to both in the field for short-term analysis, for example in the event of charging interruptions, and for continuous recording of charging processes in conjunction with a data logger in the test vehicle.
The advantages of using VH5110A are:
Wide range of supply voltage from 9 to 36 volts
Very compact size for optimum use directly on the electric vehicle or the charging station
Easy handling without complex man-in-the-middle set-up
Neutral behavior, therefore no influence on communication
Seamless listening to the communication between the electric vehicle and the charging station
Flexible connection to the Control Pilot (CP) signal via direct or indirect connection by means of inductive coupler around the charging cable.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. Vertexcom has a complete communication solution, including Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN1.1 and its plugfest specification, and G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
About Vector
Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet. Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector currently employs more than 3,500 employees at 31 locations worldwide.
