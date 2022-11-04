Dr Johnny Kwei Celebrates Win With Australian Mums As MBS Begins Tummy Tuck Funding
SYDNEY SPECIALIST PLASTIC SURGEON DR JOHNNY KWEI SHARES POSITIVE NEWS TO AUSTRALIAN MUMS SEEKING MUSCLE SEPARATION VIA ABDOMINOPLASTY SURGERY POST-PREGNANCY.
I am overjoyed to be able to offer radical abdominoplasty to patients requiring the surgery now knowing they will not be left with a financial burden. I believe this will only positively impact lives.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Radical Abdominoplasty procedures, also known as tummy tuck procedures, for the surgical repair of diastasis recti (separation of the large abdominal muscles) following pregnancy has been allocated an item number.
— Dr Johnny Kwei
- From July 1, 2022, Medicare Benefits Schedule item number 30175 has been available for women requiring this procedure to reap benefits following pregnancy.
- Dr Kwei offers several body procedures, one of his most popular being traditional and complex abdominoplasty (also known as a tummy tuck or mummy makeover).
- Dr Kwei also gives special thanks to the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) for shedding light on the demand for financial support for this procedure.
In October of 2021, members of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and many communities campaigned to secure financial support for patients requiring abdominoplasty for the repair of diastasis recti (a substantial separation of the abdominal muscles) post-pregnancy.
Abdominal muscle separation, also known as diastasis recti or divarication, is a common medical condition some women experience following pregnancy.
Some symptoms of diastasis recti that women experience are back pain (particularly affecting the lower back), urinary incontinence, poor posture, bloating or a pouch that remains after delivering the baby.
The condition can cause the abdominal organs to shift from their natural positions and, in some cases, the stomach may protrude through the weakened muscle. If left untreated, symptoms will likely continue or potentially pose more severe health risks until the mummy makeover procedure is performed.
“The surgery community has been talking about this for a while because so often we see the consequence of muscle separation that occurs in women after pregnancy, which can be effectively treated with an abdominoplasty.”
The campaign to have radical abdominoplasty with repair of diastasis recti reinstated in the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) was brought to light after many Australian women were required to pay the full expense of the surgery out-of-pocket with no financial support.
“This became a major financial burden for new mothers who needed to emotionally, physically and financially support their newborn babies but still required this surgery to address their medical symptoms,” says Dr Johnny Kwei.
Kerrie Edwards, an Australian mother of two twins, led a petition in 2020 receiving over 13,000 signatures which was tabled in the House of Representatives by Dr Fiona Martin MP, on behalf of thousands of Australian mothers.
The campaign was overseen by key stakeholders, clinical experts and consumer health representatives that play a critical role in the Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC) process.
Several plastic surgeons, gynaecologists, obstetricians and members of both the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (NASOG) also endorsed the campaign.
Sydney’s specialist plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Johnny Kwei was one of many specialist plastic surgeons who endorsed the campaign to secure national financial support for patients requiring this complex procedure as a result of pregnancy.
Dr Johnny Kwei sympathised with the demand for financial support for radical abdominoplasty as he is often required to perform the procedure and understands the several, out-of-pocket fees associated with the complex procedure.
“The procedure can range from $10,000 to $20,000 depending on who you see for surgery, the severity of your case and several other details that can factor into the final cost,” explains Dr Kwei.
After several trials and tribulations, denials and further petitions over the past few years, the MSAC and the MBS provided approval to this request.
As of July 1st, 2022, item number 30175 on the MBS will benefit the subset of patients who, following pregnancy, have a diastasis of at least 3 cm (determined through diagnostic imaging) and are experiencing moderate severity of pain or discomfort at the site. Other women experiencing symptoms that may include back pain or urinary symptoms may also be eligible to claim this item number.
In response to the campaign and now with this procedure reinstated in the MBS, the Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC) and the Australian Federal Government announced they will invest $6.6 million into the 2022/23 budget.
This extraordinary change will positively impact women who have experienced postpartum diastasis recti during these vulnerable times of their lives.
"This represents an outstanding win for Australian mums and I thank everyone who came forward and supported the campaign for this amazing result," says Dr Johnny Kwei.
Item number 30175 is now available on the MBS as of July 1st, 2022.
Dr Kwei invites readers to explore all there is to know about abdominoplasty surgery to arrange a consultation to discuss suitability. Patients can contact Dr Johnny Kwei on 1300 375 934, via email or in his 3 Sydney locations: Inner City at 423 Bourke Street Surry Hills NSW 2010, at Northern Beaches at Suite 1.01/10 Tilley Lane Frenchs Forest NSW 2086 or North Shore at Level 1/138 Walker Street North Sydney NSW 2060.
Dr Johnny Kwei
Specialist Plastic Surgeon
+61 1300 375 934
info@drjohnnykwei.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
About Tummy Tucks - Dr Johnny Kwei