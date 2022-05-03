What Is Abdominoplasty? Sydney’s Top Plastic Surgeon Dr Johnny Kwei Gives Australians Insight On The Popular Procedure
- Weight loss surgery has taken the world by storm and, of course, so has pregnancy during the recent pandemics.
- A lot of Australians however felt burdened by the physical result of sagging, loose-hanging skin after a weight loss procedure or pregnancy.
- With this unwanted skin post-procedure or post-pregnancy, a lot of people naturally try dieting and exercise regimes in hopes of getting rid of it.
- Unfortunately, the latest dieting trends or those ‘fastest ways to lose weight’ exercise don’t always work in physically removing this unwanted skin. This is where surgery is the solution.
- Dr Johnny Kwei offers several body procedures, one of his most popular being abdominoplasty (also known as a tummy tuck).
Weight loss surgery has taken Australia by storm. This is due, in part, to the many health and lifestyle benefits that come with it.
Australia ranks in the top 30 most obese countries in the world with one of the highest percentages of the population that is obese. In fact, in 2018 over 12.5 million Australian adults (aged 18 and over) were recorded as overweight, or obese.
The demand for weight loss surgery in Australia is and has always been high.
People that are obese or overweight typically opt for a particular weight loss surgery suitable for them, which aims to primarily lose a mass amount of weight in a short amount of time.
However, one of the most well-known potential consequences of this surgery is the result after you’ve lost weight. After undergoing mass weight loss surgery, there is always a posed risk of excess, loose-hanging skin, where the weight and fat previously occupied.
In some cases, this may also apply to pregnancy.
Australians have also been put through countless pandemics, lockdowns and quarantines. These quarantines brought a nationwide “baby boom” which had the demand for maternity services up by 20%.
After undergoing one or multiple pregnancies, women often find themselves with excess skin that hangs over or ‘folds’.
With the desire to lose unwanted skin or fat, the obvious answer for most people is to try different diets or implement a steady and routined exercise regime. Unfortunately, this is not always the solution.
Dr Johnny Kwei is a specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Sydney, Australia. He specialises in body contouring procedures, specifically abdominoplasty.
Abdominoplasty, also known as a tummy tuck, is a body contouring procedure that aims to further define the abdominal region of the body, by removing the excess skin and fatty tissue and highlighting the contours of the underlying musculature, often combined with liposculpturing (targeted liposuction).
This is an excellent option to remove excess skin and fat after pregnancy or significant weight loss. Post-pregnancy, especially after multiple births, the stretched skin and separated recti muscles often do not return to their pre-birthing state, and surgery is the only effective option.
Although other types of volume reduction and skin tightening techniques exist, such as the non-surgical approach to fat volume reduction (e.g. CoolsculptÒ) and skin tightening (e.g. UltherapyÒ), these procedures can only provide modest results and is mainly designed to further highlight the definition in those patients that does not have excessive skin or fat.
Other surgeries, such as liposuction, can significantly reduce the volume of fatty tissue around the abdomen, but often leave behind the unaddressed excessive skin and leave a less than desirable surgical result.
An abdominoplasty surgery addresses multiple aspects of the abdomen to produce the most significant and pleasing aesthetic result. Not only will an abdominoplasty remove excess fat and skin, the surgery will produce a flatter abdomen and allow the abdomen to appear more toned. The surgery will also remove any unwanted stretch marks, mainly below the umbilicus.
Rectus muscle separation (divarication), which results after pregnancy, will also be repaired at the same time, restoring the core muscle strength, often resulting in better exercise tolerance, back pain resolution and stronger core muscle strength.
If there is significant rectus muscle divarication, there may be a Medicare rebate for this surgery from November 2022 in Australia.
Scar therapy will be commenced as soon as 2 weeks post-surgery to ensure the best possible scar result. The planned scar from the surgery is usually below the underwear line to provide the most inconspicuous result.
Dr Johnny Kwei combines the abdominoplasty surgery with lipo-sculpturing to further accentuate the definition of the underlying musculature, which produces an even more significant result.
Sometimes, other types of abdominoplasty surgery may be required depending on the patients’ abdominal characteristics, such as the ‘Fleur de Lys’ vertical abdominoplasty or the 360 belt abdominoplasty.
The final surgical outcome would be a better curvature relationship between the abdomen and the breasts and hips, leaving a desirable silhouette or what’s commonly referred to as the ‘hour glass’ appearance.
A good surgical candidate for abdominoplasty would be someone who has reached close to their goal weight through diet and exercise, and who is healthy and fit with a reasonable BMI and is not having the surgery primarily for weight loss.
The surgery would usually be conducted at an accredited facility, and depending on the type of abdominoplasty surgery, the surgery may take approximately 3-4 hours for the standard abdominoplasty or up to 5-6 hours for the 360 belt abdominoplasty. The surgery is done under general anaesthesia, which is administered by a board-certified specialist anaesthetist.
The patient would usually stay in the hospital for approximately 5 nights, and during this time their rehabilitation would commence with the assistance of physiotherapists and nursing staff.
The cost of the standard abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) surgery in Sydney, Australia is approximately $12,000 to $22,000, often depending on the time required for surgery, which is dependent on the height and weight of the patient and the amount of abdominal tissue required to be excised.
To know more about abdominoplasty or to arrange a consultation to discuss your suitability, patients can contact Dr Johnny Kwei in his Sydney office on 1300 375 934 or via email.
