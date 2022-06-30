Portal Asset Management Wins at Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards 2022
CEO’s, hedge fund visionaries, capital managers, and specialised providers among the coveted guest list at Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards 2022
Rapid adoption of digital assets and currencies continues, but the investment challenge for the space is its poor risk management and perceived lack of operational robustness.
— Deryck Graham, CEO & Founder of Portal Asset Management
• Portal Asset Management’s ‘Portal Digital Fund’ wins prestigious award
• Best Sustained Risk-Adjusted Performance - Trailing 36 Months - Funds of Funds
• Portal Digital Fund’s institutional process is for accredited investors, family offices and institutional investors.
--- Last night (Wednesday 29 June), at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in London, winners celebrated at the inaugural Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards. CEO’s, hedge fund visionaries, capital managers, and specialised providers were among the coveted guest list of attendees.
Hedgeweek’s exclusive ceremony recognizes excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space. Nominees for the 'Best Sustained Risk-Adjusted Performance - Trailing 36 Months - Funds of Funds' award, included two funds from Block Asset Management and ODIN88 Asset Management respectively, and Portal Asset Management’s Portal Digital Fund.
“The rise of digital currencies and assets will have a similar impact on the future of finance as the internet had on commerce and information. Despite huge swings in market price and valuations the global impact of the algorithm driven world of blockchain-based digital currencies and assets is still growing exponentially with developing countries as the early adopters.” Deryck Graham, CEO & Founder of Portal Asset Management.
Readers of Hedgeweek voted the Portal Asset Management’s ‘Portal Digital Fund’ as a winner!
Voting for the awards is conducted via an online poll of the entire Hedgeweek userbase, where participants are asked to make their choice among the shortlisted firms in each category. The manager categories cover crypto and other digital asset strategies, while the service provider categories span all the key and evolving areas of service provision in the digital asset space.
“We are pleased that the Portal Digital Fund has been recognised at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards for its prudent management of risk in an extremely volatile environment. We continue to have conviction in our low-volatility investment strategy that characterises the Portal Digital Fund”. Mark Witten, Senior Portfolio Manager, First Degree Global Asset Management Pte. Ltd. (“First Degree”), Manager of the Portal Digital Fund and Director of Portal Asset Management Pte Ltd.
Hedgeweek partnered with BarclayHedge to pre-select fund managers based on their 12-month performance (3+ years for the long-term performance categories) in the period leading up to these awards. 9,978 votes were cast with 45% of those coming from Managers, 20% Investors and 35% from Service Providers
BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, is the leader in Alternate Investment Data. For over 30 years, the company has been the pinnacle benchmark for investment data and indices. It ranks Hedge Funds across 48 categories and provides monthly rankings, as well as, the more coveted annual awards.
Digital assets are enabling millions around the world to conduct financial services more efficiently and effectively. The global average cost of sending money cross border today is around 7% due to the different ‘rent’ seeking intermediaries.
“Rapid adoption of digital assets and currencies continues, but the investment challenge for the space is its poor risk management and perceived lack of operational robustness. The Portal Digital Fund offers professional and institutional investors – in Australia, Singapore and Switzerland - exposure to the crypto asset market with low-volatility aligned with their capital preservation requirements.” Deryck Graham, CEO & Founder of Portal Asset Management.
Previously, the Portal Digital Fund had ranked #1 for the BarclayHedge’s Multi-Advisor Category for the year of 2021, ranked for its net return to investors.
About Portal Asset Management Pte Ltd
Portal Asset Management (“Portal”) is an independent boutique adviser in the digital currency space. Incorporated in Singapore, it acts as digital asset advisor to First Degree, the manager of Portal Fund, as Corporate Authorised Representative to Boutique Capital Pty. Ltd., the trustee of the Horizon Fund, and adviser to AK Jensen Investment Management Ltd., the manager of the Radiance Fund.
Portal Digital Fund is managed by First Degree Global Asset Management Pte. Ltd., which holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Horizon Fund is an Australian-domiciled offering, the trustee of which is Boutique Capital Pty. Ltd. (“Boutique Capital”), which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence.
Radiance Global Strategy Fund will be managed by AK Jensen Investment Management Ltd., a UK-based investment manager regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK.
Digital Assets Strategy
Portal Asset Management’s core thesis is predicated on our firm belief that ‘everything is about to change’ as digital assets become the fourth superclass of assets. As the digital currency market formalises and becomes regulated, it continues to represent a new frontier for accredited investors to seek superior risk-adjusted returns. These markets are inefficient and represent substantial sources of alpha for skilled investment managers.
The investment teams of Portal Fund, Horizon Fund and Radiance Fund bring an institutional-grade investment approach combining both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis with prudent portfolio construction to provide access to this unchartered space. The teams aim to consistently deliver positive performance with reduced volatility via uncorrelated strategies that achieve upside as the sector grows and which preserve capital in down-markets via diversification across differing systematic trading strategies.
For more information, please visit portal.am
