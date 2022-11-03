Test Communications, Fieldclix to Speed Wireless Infrastructure Deployment
FieldCLIX offers a full-lifecycle project management platform to help my organization work in close coordination while providing daily updates on our project progress and spend.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEST Communications, a regional provider of communications infrastructure, has selected the FieldCLIX software platform to help manage its field operations. TEST provides implementation services for both wireless and wireline telecommunications infrastructure, including line & antenna, microwave, architecture & engineering, construction management, and fiber optics.
“We’re experiencing significant growth and required a software platform to help us scale while maintaining the quality of service our customers have come to expect,” said Darrin Wagner, CEO of Test Communications. “FieldCLIX offers a full-lifecycle project management platform to help my organization work in close coordination while providing daily updates on our project progress and spend.”
FieldCLIX offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to wireless construction programs.
FieldCLIX CEO Rob Tymchyshyn said he looks forward to working with Test Communications. “Darrin and his team understand how field operations software helps address the challenges associated with managing a large volume of remote projects, and we’re committed to supporting their success and growth.
With the increased operational complexity that comes with small cell and 5G deployments, the leading infrastructure service providers will be the first to embrace digital technology.”
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to companies with a remote workforce.
TEST Communications (www.testcomm.com), headquartered in Pearl River, LA, is a leading regional provider of a full range of services for both wireless and wireline telecommunications customers.
