Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,514 in the last 365 days.

Rita McGrath, Management Expert at Columbia Business School: Argo AI's Closure Signals Autonomous Cars Still Long Away

Rita McGrath

Rita McGrath

Rita McGrath Group

Rita McGrath Group

Blickfield - Automation Levels

Blickfield - Automation Levels

Argo AI has shut down after being unable to find backers for their driver assist technology.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous driving technology has become a holy grail for automotive manufacturers. Who wouldn’t want to conveniently signal their car to come pick them up at the mall entrance after a long day of shopping? Auto makers know that could be a major selling point for their products.

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) defines the different levels of automation:

Level 0 - No Automation 
Level 1 - Driver Assistance
 Level 2 - Partial Automation 
Level 3 - Conditional Automation
 Level 4 - High Automation
 Level 5 - Full Automation

While current manufacturers have vehicles available sustaining level two to three capability, level four is proving to be a significant challenge. Argo AI was working toward that goal but with the end of support from Ford and Volkswagen, and no other investors in sight, they have closed their doors.

Ford and Volkswagen are taking what they learned from Argo AI in house and development will continue from there. That said, analysts are now saying that the availability of level four automation is not years away, but instead decades away.

Columbia Business School Management Expert Rita McGrath says:

“It’s a great story because it fits perfectly with my predictions of the pattern of an inflection point unfolding. First, massive hype and investment. Then disillusionment while a few survivors figure out the business model. Then a period of maturation in which we figure out what a business could be. The path to get there is through what I call a stepping stone approach, in which you find early markets that can profitably use the tech at its current level of development. After enough stepping stones are built, you’ll find a full-blown lurch into the post inflection point situation. Then we’ll completely forget the way the world used to be.”

While Argo AI has been dissolved and its technology (along with some of its people) has been swallowed up by its sponsors, the quest for truly autonomous transportation continues. Ford is continuing its development level 2/3 technology.

But, Argo AI was far from the only player in the automotive automation space. Oxbotica has been converting Ford Mondeos for testing of level four autonomy in Oxford, England. In a significant milestone, their prototypes will join traffic in three major cities in the UK as part of their Project Endeavor. Perhaps the most visible player, Tesla, is also hard at work to bring level four automation to market as well.

While Argo AI has failed, work toward meeting the challenge of fully autonomous vehicles will continue for decades to come.

For more on Rita McGrath’s insights and tools go to:

https://www.valize.com

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Rita McGrath, Management Expert at Columbia Business School: Argo AI's Closure Signals Autonomous Cars Still Long Away

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.