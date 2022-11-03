Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1000 Block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 5:40 pm, MPD officers were flagged down at the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A short time later, an adult male victim was located in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark in color 4-door sedan (possibly a Lincoln MKZ). The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.