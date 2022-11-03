Educational Resources for Native American Heritage Month and Beyond

November is recognized nationally as “National American Indian Heritage Month,” or otherwise known as Native American Heritage Month which celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of the peoples who were the original inhabitants, explorers, and settlers of the United States.

The Maine Department of Education website has a listing of curated material which represent a continuing collaborative effort between the four nations of the Wabanaki in Maine, Native and non-Native educators, the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission, the Maine Department of Education, and the University of Maine System.

This website is designed to support K-12 Maine educators in integrating Maine Native Studies into existing curricula. While it is most common to find this content taught in a social studies curriculum, it can be easily integrated into content areas and courses across all grade levels. Resources included here are not comprehensive or definitive but rather represent high-quality materials that are widely available. They have been reviewed by cultural experts designated by Wabanaki Tribal leaders and by practicing Maine educators.

Maine Native Studies Website