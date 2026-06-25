Schedule for the 2026-2027 Transformational Leaders’ Network Opportunity for Principals

The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) is a practical, relationship-centered professional learning opportunity for principals to enhance their leadership practice and strengthen outcomes for schools and communities. The TLN occurs through a series of in-person and remote/regional meetings offered across the state during the school year. All principals, from the novice to the veteran, from large suburban schools to small rural schools, are invited to participate.

The 2026-2027 TLN theme is “The Principal Effect and the Power of Mattering.” This opportunity will reflect current research regarding principal effectiveness, professional learning, leadership sustainability, emotional intelligence, systems thinking, and school climate, while honoring the realities of increasingly complex school leadership.

Principals who participate can expect:

Continuous job-embedded professional development for an increasingly complex role.

A collaborative learning community, as participants tackle authentic leadership challenges together.

To learn about what emotional intelligence, mattering, and leadership presence look like in practice.

Strategies for strengthening school climate and culture by building trust, establishing stronger connections, communicating openly, and supporting and engaging staff more effectively.

To learn about creating steadier school environments during periods of challenge and change through sustainable and systems-oriented leadership.

To learn about navigating conflict, pressure, and complexity.

To learn about staff ownership, increasing collective efficacy, supporting leadership succession, and strengthening the workforce.

The 2026-2027 TLN schedule is as follows (specific locations to be determined):

Full-day, in-person meetings (8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): September 18, 2026 – Lewiston October 23, 2026 – Bangor December 4, 2026 – Augusta January 22, 2027 – Brunswick April 30, 2027 – Bangor



Remote and/or regional meetings: Week of November 15, 2026 Week of March 1, 2027



A virtual extension session will also be offered the week after each in-person meeting as an opportunity for a deeper dive into discussion topics or for those unable to attend the in-person session.

Former TLN participants have shared the following testimonials:



“It (TLN) really changed how I support teachers, how I build a more positive school culture.” – TLN Principal, 2024-2025

“It’s easier to stay and fight the daily battles, but leaving for this (TLN) makes me better when I come back.” – TLN Principal, 2025-2026

“I see it (TLN) as kind of a ‘boots on the ground’ experience that you don’t get until you’re in it. … It’s about recognizing the leader as a whole person, understanding that emotional well-being is a key component of strong leadership.” – TLN Principal, 2024-2025

“Every time I leave, I have something I can use right away.” – TLN Principal, 2025-2026

“We dream together about what education can be and walk out the door refreshed and ready to take on the next day.” – TLN Principal, 2023-2024

The cost of the TLN remains at $295 per participant for the full year of professional learning. This includes all TLN content, materials, and meals for in-person meetings. Participants will be responsible for covering their own travel. Please note that if you are the leader of an identified school under Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS) (TSI-Targeted School Improvement, ATSI-Additional Targeted School Improvement, CSI-Comprehensive School Improvement), you are eligible to have registration fees covered.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will share information about registration and further details in July.

With questions, please contact Christina O’Neal, Maine DOE Educator Excellence Coordinator, at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov.

ESEA Title IIA funds received from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) support the implementation of this project. The project has an award totaling $136,809.40, of which 80% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ED or the U.S. government.