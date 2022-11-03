Thursday, November 3
Inslee wants Legislature to focus on housing lower-income Washingtonians
Last year, Washington state poured hundreds of millions of dollars into homelessness and housing, largely due to a one-time infusion of federal pandemic relief funding. Much of the state’s focus was on increasing temporary shelter units and getting people living outdoors off state rights of way, such as near highways. This year, Inslee said he wants to see policies that prevent people at lower-income levels from being priced out of available housing and becoming homeless. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)
Report points to why Seattle area lacks enough housing near transit
A new report from the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute finds that restrictive zoning may be a chief reason for the Puget Sound region’s lack of affordable housing near transit. According to the report, one-third of the land near transit lines is zoned for single-family housing only, yet less than 5% of housing permits are located in such zones. The result is that fewer people can live close to transit, which offers an affordable alternative to owning a personal vehicle. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (Anthony Bolante)
In Our View: More housing is only answer to homelessness
But in seeking long-range solutions, Inslee is focusing on changes to zoning laws. As a policy statement from his office states, “Restrictive zoning ordinances drastically limit areas where middle housing is allowed, and limit equitable opportunity for homeownership.” The result, Inslee said, is a lack of housing for aging populations, first-time homebuyers and middle-income residents. From 2000 to 2015, population growth required 225,000 more housing units than were actually built. Continue reading at The Columbian.
Associated Press
State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4B payout
Aberdeen Daily World
McCleary middle school students test Wildcat Creek water
Fishing on most coastal rivers and tributaries back open
Auburn Reporter
King County warns of potential for severe flooding
Bellingham Herald
WA attorney general files lawsuit against Kroger, Abertsons to delay $4 billion payment
Fierce storm aims for Whatcom County. Outages and flooding are possible
Capital Press
PNW wildfires burned far fewer acres this year
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: More housing is only answer to homelessness
Everett Herald
After rough spring start, Snohomish County farmers see mixed results in harvests
Editorial: County needs a school to train dental hygienists
News Tribune
DaVita cutting 200+ workers. Finances ‘challenging’ for former major Tacoma employer
A strong atmospheric river is headed to Pierce County with rain, wind and possible flooding
Olympian
Thurston County asks for public input ahead of major comprehensive plan update
Peninsula Daily News
Jefferson PUD seeks funds for broadband
Port Townsend Leader
State committee OKs renaming proposals
Puget Sound Business Journal
Report points to why Seattle area lacks enough housing near transit
Tacoma City Council OKs increase for business license fees in 2023
Seattle Times
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison
Heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temps expected in Seattle area
Inslee wants Legislature to focus on housing lower-income Washingtonians (Macri)
FAA mandates seaplane inspections as Whidbey crash causes concerns
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Farm settlement to benefit local salmon
Spokesman Review
Spokane International Airport completes second phase of rail, truck facility geared toward attracting manufacturers
Most Americans want to end twice-yearly clock changes, but Congress can’t decide what to do with daylight saving time
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Draft budget for College Place, eyeing major infrastructure improvements, nearly double prior years
Washington Post
Fossil fuel projects were stalled a year ago. Now they’re making a comeback.
Psychedelic mushroom dose can treat stubborn depression, trial suggests
Glaciers in Yosemite and Africa will disappear by 2050, U.N. warns
Countries vowed to ramp up climate pledges in 2022. Very few have.
Yakima Herald-Republic
West Valley School District hears from public about what to do with $19M bond surplus
Yakima City Council OKs property tax rate increase of 1%
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Washington state auditor reports progress made on backlog of sexual assault kits
Several western Washington tribes will receive federal funding to prepare for flooding, heat waves
Increase in Washington college students dealing with food insecurity
Alcohol impairment detection systems could be required in all new vehicles
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
White House touts efforts to cut energy costs; immediate impacts limited, experts say
Time to fall back although legislation passed Senate to OK permanent daylight saving time
Tacoma’s budget looks to increase funding for police, expanding homelessness services
Washington hospitals see surge in patients seeking mental health care, counseling
KNKX Public Radio
Seals and sea lions vex Washington tribes as Marine Mammal Protection Act turns 50
KUOW Public Radio
Some progress made on Washington’s backlog of sexual assault kits
KXLY (ABC)
FAA mandates seaplane inspections after Puget Sound crash
North Cascades Highway to temporarily close starting Thursday night
Q13 TV (FOX)
WSDOT continues work to remove camps from state right-of-ways
Crosscut
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
MyNorthwest
Gov. Inslee touts homeless housing successes, lays out new proposals
Delta Airlines pilots overwhelmingly vote ‘yes’ to strike
Boeing execs try to calm investors after multi-billion dollar loss
West Seattle Blog
City budget schedule changes after new prediction of lower revenue