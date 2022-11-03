NEWS

NOTICE – Structural Pest Control Rules

November 3, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Final Rule with the State Register giving public notice that the Department is amending and re-enacting sections of rules LAC 7:XXV.101, 107, 109 and 141.

These amendments are being made to revise the General Pest Control definition, allow computer-based examinations, revise requests and administration of exams, and allow pre-treatment notifications to be submitted via online form.

The Final Rule will be published in the November 20, 2022 State Register, and that will be the effective date.