NOTICE: Notice of Intent – Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences – Horticulture Commission

January 14, 2026

In accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:950, et seq. and pursuant to the authority set forth in La. R.S. 3:3366, notice is hereby given that the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, through the Structural Pest Control Commission intends to amend LAC 7:XXV.117 and proposes to adopt LAC 7:XXV.126.

The proposed rule amendment for LAC 7:XXV.117, increases the fee for each standard contract and wood destroying insect report from $12 to $14. La. R.S. 3:3374 gives the commission the authority to promulgate fees by rule for standard contracts and wood destroying insect reports up to $16. The proposed rule change was discussed and approved by the commission in a recent open meeting, and meets the precedent determined by law with the rate not exceeding the maximum amount of $16. The proposed Rule adoption to LAC 7:XXV.126 adds a new section to clarify the process regarding enforcement for the department and structural pest control commission. This change gives the department the ability to issue stop orders, and notices of non-compliance to provide compliance assistance.

The Notice of Intent was published in the December edition of the Louisiana Register at LR Vol. 51, No. 12 December 20, 2025 (Pages 2122 – 2123).

https://www.doa.la.gov/media/yksd22ds/2512.pdf