UK Trade Mission 2025

January 8, 2026

LDAF Commissioner Strain, DVM, and a delegation of industry officials, legislators, and officials from Drax just returned from the United Kingdom on a Trade Mission aimed at engaging on domestic policy impacting U.S. forest products and to promote Louisiana’s agriculture and forestry industries. During their visit, they met with key stakeholders, industry leaders, and government officials to discuss opportunities for collaboration and exchange in sustainable practices. Commissioner Strain emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships to enhance market access and promote innovative solutions that benefit both Louisiana and the United Kingdom. The mission also highlighted the quality and diversity of Louisiana’s agricultural products, showcasing the state's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Through these discussions, they identified numerous areas for potential collaboration, laying the groundwork for initiatives that could enhance trade relations and drive economic growth.

The main purpose of the trip was to have one-on-one conversations with the entities that utilize Louisiana wood pellets. Commissioner Strain and the Louisiana trade delegation visited trading partners at Drax Power Station to tour the facility and see how wood pellets are converted to energy. Wood pellets from Louisiana are very important to the United Kingdom’s energy security.

Eighty percent of the power generated by this technology comes from this one facility. It is one of the UK’s largest electricity producers. Serving not only England, but also Ireland and Scotland.

It’s essential for their energy portfolio, as they utilize a combination of solar, wind, coal, oil, gas, and wood pellets. They must be ready at a moment's notice to increase the amount of electricity produced from renewable resources. The majority of the wood pellets, more than 80%, come from the southeast United States, predominantly Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Louisiana is by far the biggest player. At present, nearly 3 million metric tons (MT) of wood pellets are exported annually from Louisiana to the UK, and Commission Strain aims to increase this number substantially. These wood pellets, also known as woody biomass, are secondary products made from pulpwood and residual wood waste generated during the production of lumber and other forest products.

“ We were there to get a firsthand look at their infrastructure and generation capacity, to meet with their government officials to talk about the issues dealing with the energy capabilities throughout the entire United Kingdom, but mostly to establish a firmer groundwork so that the people in the United Kingdom understand how our forests are infinitely sustainable, ” said Commissioner Strain.

In Louisiana, we have expansive estates dedicated to cultivating specific cash crops for profit. For us, trees are considered crops as well.

“ I like to put things into perspective,” Strain remarked during their discussions. “ The sugar you add to your tea is a five-year crop .” It is a long process that sustains itself.

“ Similarly, with Louisiana timber, the first harvest occurs 12 to 15 years after planting, and a harvest is completed after 20 to 25 years. Then we replant. It is a resource that is infinitely renewable, ecologically friendly, carbon-friendly, and all the wonderful things that we are trying to accomplish; everything from carbon sequestration to utilizing a natural resource,” added Strain.

Commissioner Strain and his delegation were requested by UK rice and flour millers to discuss the rice industry during this trade mission. The United Kingdom is a major rice importer, sourcing approximately 700,000–750,000 metric tons (MT) annually, with the majority being basmati rice; it also imports significant volumes of long- and medium-grain rice.

“ We aspire to become a significant supplier of that product, delivering it directly from Louisiana to the United Kingdom ,” commented Strain.

Discussions shed light on the interplay between the British and the European Union, including the regulations that must be followed and the various tariffs associated with different types of rice. Ongoing conversations have clarified their preferences regarding imports; specifically, they seek rough rice for their millers to process, rather than hulled rice. So, for Louisiana rice farmers, it ultimately comes down to consistency, quality, pricing, and awareness as the opportunities become available.

“ We have a considerable amount of homework and discussions ahead regarding how to further develop our rice industry. A significant aspect of our conversations involves arranging a reciprocal visit for the rice millers from England to come to Louisiana and explore our various facilities ,” Commissioner Strain commented while debriefing after the meeting.

This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to promote and highlight Louisiana’s unique offerings. As part of these efforts, Commissioner Strain and the Louisiana trade delegation also visited Wanis International Foods, a leading wholesaler of high-quality global foods. This company serves trade customers and distributes products nationwide across the UK, catering to supermarkets, wholesalers, independent retailers, online shops, restaurants, takeaways, and caterers of all sizes. During their visit, they discussed Louisiana rice, sugar, and other products that could enhance this business model.

Commission Strain extends his gratitude to everyone who made this happen:

“ I want to thank our team, Todd Parker, confidential assistant, and Mrs. Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary, for their hard work and putting this together, along with Ms. Amy Grace Spall, who is the regional manager of Drax. It took months of preparation to put this together.

As previously mentioned, we had a legislative delegation join us on the trade mission to experience this opportunity firsthand. Our Legislative Delegation comprised:

Troy Romero, Louisiana State Representative, Chairman of the House Committee on Ag, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development

Dr. Royce Wayne McMahen, Louisiana State Representative

Christopher Turner, Louisiana State Representative

Marcus Anthony Bryant, Louisiana State Representative

Bud Courson and Jim Nickel representing Drax

Dr. Glen Melton, Forest Landowner

Stewart Cathey, Louisiana State Senator and Chairman of the Senate committee on Ag, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development

Alan Thomas Seabaugh, Louisiana State Senator

We also met with members of the U.S. Embassy and engaged in government discussions on the current situation in the United Kingdom and the agricultural sector globally. They were with us each step of the way. We look forward to continuing this relationship. A special thanks to Ambassador Stevens and his dedicated staff for welcoming us at the U.S. Embassy. They were very welcoming and informative.

It was a good team, and we got a lot done.

Officials have told us multiple times. It's not because you came, it's because you come back. You continue to work to strengthen and foster these relationships ,” stated Strain.

Moreover, these efforts are not just about immediate economic gains; they're about laying the foundation for sustainable growth. Commissioner Strain reiterated that establishing trust and delivering on promises of quality and reliability are crucial components of building lasting partnerships. By doing so, Louisiana can position itself as a key player in the international market, offering products that not only meet but exceed expectations.

In essence, this mission was about more than just trade—it was about fostering understanding, building bridges, and creating opportunities that go beyond borders, benefiting not only the industries involved but also contributing to a more interconnected global economy.

“ It was a true testament to how we get things done, friends working together towards a common goal, which is to feed, clothe, and house the world, ” said Commissioner Strain.