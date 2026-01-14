NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Forestry – Adopted Severance Tax Values for 2026

News

January 14, 2026

News article

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Forestry, Forestry Commission, hereby gives notice of the Severance Values for 2026 . Pursuant to La. R.S. 47:633 the Louisiana Forestry Commission has adjusted the adopted rates for Pine Sawtimber, Hardwood Sawtimber, Pine Chip-n-Saw, Pine Pulpwood, and Hardwood Pulpwood.

The Potpourri was published in the December edition of the Louisiana Register at LR Vol. 51, No. 12 December 20, 2025 (Page 2174).