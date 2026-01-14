NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Forestry – Adopted Severance Tax Values for 2026
January 14, 2026
The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Forestry, Forestry Commission, hereby gives notice of the Severance Values for 2026 . Pursuant to La. R.S. 47:633 the Louisiana Forestry Commission has adjusted the adopted rates for Pine Sawtimber, Hardwood Sawtimber, Pine Chip-n-Saw, Pine Pulpwood, and Hardwood Pulpwood.
The Potpourri was published in the December edition of the Louisiana Register at LR Vol. 51, No. 12 December 20, 2025 (Page 2174).
