Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,350 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Forestry – Adopted Severance Tax Values for 2026

News

January 14, 2026

News article

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Forestry, Forestry Commission, hereby gives notice of the Severance Values for 2026 . Pursuant to La. R.S. 47:633 the Louisiana Forestry Commission has adjusted the adopted rates for Pine Sawtimber, Hardwood Sawtimber, Pine Chip-n-Saw, Pine Pulpwood, and Hardwood Pulpwood.

The Potpourri was published in the December edition of the Louisiana Register at LR Vol. 51, No. 12 December 20, 2025 (Page 2174).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOTICE: Potpourri – Office of Forestry – Adopted Severance Tax Values for 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.