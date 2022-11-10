Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Opens Temecula Location
Continued growth in Southern California furthers patient care and accessTEMECULA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading physical therapy provider in California, today announced entrance into Temecula with the opening of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Temecula. This clinic will be the premier physical therapy and sports performance training center in the Temecula area.
“We are very pleased with our strategic growth into Temecula, California, with the upcoming opening of our new Spine & Sport Physical Therapy clinic,” said Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport. “We look forward to our partnership with the Temecula community members to provide access to our premier physical therapy services, while assisting the community members along their healthcare journey and active lifestyles. Our new clinic will be the base for our continued growth in the Temecula region and becoming further entrenched in the fantastic communities in the area.”
This addition elevates Spine & Sport’s reach in California to 42 clinic locations.
“This is an exciting step in our growth and our mission to provide great patient care. We need to continually consider our patients’ needs – now and in the future – to stay in the best possible position to help them become and stay healthy. With Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Temecula, we have a unique opportunity to bring customer service, clinical excellence, enthusiasm and compassion to help people feel better every day,” added Raasch.
Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Temecula will provide expert, general physical therapy services our patients enjoy at Spine & Sport clinics across the state. These include exercises, strengthening, balance training, surgical rehab, concussion rehab, sports injury treatment and prevention, and specific therapies for all areas of the body. In addition, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Temecula offers physical therapy for worker’s comp and work-related injuries, ergonomics and pain management.
About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy
With 40+ outpatient clinics, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy (Spine & Sport) is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. Our academic, research-based approach to physical therapy combines expert evaluation, exercises prescribed for the individual and manual therapy to set us apart from other providers. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries. Contact Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or Spineandsport.com.
